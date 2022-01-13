Fans are expressing their happiness that Kim Kardashian is getting “the little things” she’s wanted in a relationship after she was photographed on a casual date of pizza and ice cream with rumoured boyfriend Pete Davidson.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, were seen having dinner at a Los Angeles restaurant known for its pizza and pasta.

In photos published by TMZ, the pair appeared to be splitting two pizza pies, with the outlet noting that the couple then stopped in at a local Rite Aid to buy a carton of ice cream for dessert.

The casual date, which came after reports that the rumoured couple took a shopping trip to an outlet mall the day before, has prompted praise from the reality star’s fans, who have suggested that the outings appear to be fulfilling Kardashian’s desire for “the little things”.

The Skims founder, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage, revealed what she really wanted from a partner in the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in June 2021.

In the episode, Kardashian, who was, at the time, maintaining a long-distance relationship with West while he lived in Wyoming, told her mother Kris Jenner that she wanted more in a partner than someone who lives in a “completely different state,” while noting that she had enough of the “extravagant everything”.

“After turning 40 this year, I realised, no, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state,” she said. “I thought: ‘That’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me. And that’s not what I want.”

Rather, Kardashian said that she hoped to find someone who she can spend quality time with, and that she was “ready for the small experiences”.

“I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me. It’s the little things is what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that. I’m grateful for those experiences but I think I’m ready for the small experiences that will mean a lot,” she said.

Following the billionaire shapewear mogul’s recent dates, fans have shared their joy at the idea that Kardashian may be getting what “she’s wanted”.

“This is what she wanted. The little things. She just wants to watch a TV show with her partner and go out to eat in a nice but not fancy place. This is happiness. Enjoy life Kim,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “Kim Kardashian legit said she wanted someone to do the little things with her and boom. Pete Davidson probably makes her laugh all day and treats her as she deserves. I’m so happy for her. I’m going to stan this relationship.”

“This is so cute I love this for Kim, just having regular dates,” someone else said.

The photos also circulated on TikTok, where users also praised Davidson for being “humble” and for potentially giving Kardashian what she has been looking for.

“If this is real, I love that for her. Ye is extravagant. Pete seems humble,” one person wrote, while another user said: “Not gonna lie, I love this for her. She said she just wants to have someone to do the little things with her and that’s exactly what she got.”

The praise for the couple’s relationship, which seemingly began shortly after Davidson and Kardashian worked together on the set of SNL in October, comes after fans have claimed that West has been trying to recreate his relationship with his ex-wife in his own new relationship.

Recently, Uncut Gems star Julia Fox confirmed a relationship with the rapper with a blog post, in which she revealed that West had gifted her an entire hotel suite full of clothes and directed a photoshoot for her in a New York City restaurant.

The essay, and the accompanying photos of the couple, prompted comparisons between West’s relationship with Kardashian.

In December, Kardashian, who shares four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, Psalm, two, with West, filed documents to fast-track her divorce from the Donda rapper, with the documents noting that the reality star had described the union as “no longer viable”.