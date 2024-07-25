Reign Disick begs Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to stop PDA

Support truly

Reign Disick has had enough of his mom’s PDA with Travis Barker.

If the public has consistently seen the Lemme founder and Blink 182 drummer be overly affectionate, imagine what their kids must put up with. For one, Reign Disick is sick of it, and the nine-year-old let it be known.

In this week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Reign, Kourtney, and Travis were filmed strolling through a zoo in Australia on a family trip. The three tourists were enjoying their time until Barker, 48, had to leave to meet his band for soundcheck before their show. Rather than giving Kourtney, 45, a quick kiss goodbye before heading on his way, the musician took his time, cradling and kissing her.

“Stop making out,” Reign pleaded, tugging on his mom’s arm while she was still wrapped around her husband. Unfazed, Travis tapped on Kourtney’s bum before telling her, “I love you.” He then turned to head out, adding, “Bye Reigny.”

“Now, let’s go,” Reign demanded, pulling Kourtney away further into the zoo.

open image in gallery Reign Disick begs his mom and Travis Barker to stop the PDA ( Getty Images for ABA )

This wasn’t the first time Reign’s begged his mom and Travis to stop being touchy in front of him. During last week’s installment of The Kardashians, Reign walked in on the two of them kissing.

He immediately quipped: “Didn’t you just have a baby? Don’t get another this quick.”

Kourtney shares Reign with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, along with Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12. Last year, the wellness mogul welcomed her fourth child, Rocky, with Travis.

The rock star proposed to Kourtney on October 17, 2021, surprising her with a romantic gesture on the beach in Santa Barbara, California. A little over a year later, in May 2022, their friends and family joined them in Italy for their nuptials.

open image in gallery Kourtney openly admitted she thinks it’s ‘beautiful’ for her kids to see her affection with Travis ( AP )

Ever since the start of their relationship, the married pair hasn’t shied away from openly exposing their strong physical connection. Whether it’s on camera for their fans, on vacation, or in front of their family, Kourtney and Travis don’t care to keep their hands off each other.

After Reign commented on their affection, Kourtney confessed to the reality show, admitting she didn’t think it was bad for her young children to see her kiss her husband – the opposite.

“I think it is a beautiful thing to see parents – especially ones that just had a new baby – be affectionate and loving. There’s nothing wrong with that,” she said during the episode.

But, of course, Reign disagreed, continuing to badger them about their displays of love. “Are you giving her a hickey now?” the young kid asked after witnessing Travis kiss Kourtney on her neck.

The Barkers’ excuse – they “missed” each other.