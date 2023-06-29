Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that Kris Jenner has no idea how much In-N-Out Burger costs in a new episode of The Kardashians.

The latest episode in season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians saw Khloe Kardashian surprising big sister Kim Kardashian with a girls’ trip to Las Vegas for her 42nd birthday, but bad weather conditions forced the group to return to Los Angeles.

However, the famous family decided to then redirect their trip to the popular California burger joint, In-N-Out Burger. As the group arrived at the fast food chain in feather boas and sequined tops, famous mom-ager Kris Jenner said she “had some money” to pay for the food.

As everyone placed their orders, the 67-year-old ruffled through her purse to give her daughter Khloe some cash. However, the Good American founder lightly teased her mother when she saw how much money Kris was willing to give her.

“I don’t know how the f*** you have never been to a fast-food restaurant. We don’t need hundreds of dollars,” Khloe said to Kris, after appearing shocked when her mother didn’t know how much food at the restaurant would cost.

“My mom gave me $100,” she told the camera. “She tried to give me $300. I don’t think she realised how much fast-food restaurants are.”

Kim Kardashian ended up ordering a plain cheeseburger with light onions, as well as three orders of cheese fries for the group. The In-N-Out cashier then rattled off the entire order to Khloe, which included several cheeseburgers with grilled onions, pickles and fries, six soft drinks, and a chocolate shake. Their total order came to be $59.20, which Khloe paid for with the $100 bill that Kris had given her.

This isn’t the first time Kris Jenner has been called out by Khloe Kardashian for being slightly out-of-touch. In season one of The Kardashians, Jenner “yelled” at a driver to leave the car as she accepted a phone call from Travis Barker asking to marry her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian.

( HULU)

“Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick. Thank you,” she told the driver off-camera. Kris checked to make sure the driver, who was now outside of the car, had his driver’s seat window rolled up, but realised that the trunk was still open.

Louder, she said: “Close the trunk!” at which point Khloe corrected her mother for yelling, saying, “You’re yelling at a f***ing guy.”

Khloe then rolled down her window and said to the driver in a quieter tone: “Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much.”

She reminded her mom: “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Fans “cringed” later in season one, when Kris Jenner and her daughter Kylie enjoyed a day of “normal” activities, which included shopping for their own groceries, pumping their own gas, and visiting a car wash. “Kylie and Kris really called the drive-thru car wash a tourist attraction, rich people really do live on another planet,” one person tweeted in response to the scene.

Meanwhile, Jenner was also accused of being “tone-deaf” after admitting that she forgot she owns a condo in Beverly Hills during season two of The Kardashians.

The third season of Hulu’s reality series The Kardashians premiered on 25 May. New episodes of The Kardashians drop every Thursday on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.