Love Island star Laura Anderson and actor Gary Lucy have announced the birth of their daughter.

Anderson, who appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2018, shared a video on Instagram on Thursday (7 September) showing footage and photos of the newborn in hospital.

“Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson,” she wrote in the caption from her daughter’s perspective. “I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.”

“My Mummy abd Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together,” she added.

“I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home.”

Anderson, 34, finished the post with a tongue-in-cheek nod to her on-off relationship with Hollyoaks star Lucy, 41.

“Please don’t question My Mummy and Daddy on their relationship - This... is all about me,” she wrote.

Anderson and Lucy met while filming the E4 show Celebs Go Dating in 2022, and then announced that they were expecting a child together in February.

They confirmed that they had split up shortly afterwards but revealed that they planned to raise their child together amicably. Lucy told The Sun that he had refused to move to Scotland to be closer to Anderson, explaining: “Laura did want me to move but I have my responsibilities here.”

“I have four kids and all the things that go along with that so it’s very difficult, if not impossible, to uproot at this time,” he added, but noted that he still thinks “the world of” Anderson and praised her for doing a “wonderful job” as an expectant mother.

“We can’t get things to work at this time, but who knows what the future holds?” he told the paper.

The pair were then spotted spending time together in Scotland over the summer, prompting reports that their romance was back on. However, they are yet to confirm this most recent relationship speculation.

Anderson came fourth in the 2018 series of Love Island with her then-partner Paul Knops, and was previously in a relationship with Another Level singer Dane Bowers.

Lucy, who found fame in the Noughties as Kyle Pascoe on ITV drama Footballers’ Wives, was married to Natasha Gray from 2014 to 2018, and the former couple share two daughters and two sons.