Concert-goers are choosing to stay put and not waste time on bathroom breaks with the help of Liquid Death’s new “Pit Diaper.”

Earlier this month, the popular beverage brand partnered with Depend, the adult incontinence product company, to launch their $75 faux leather diaper designed especially for mosh pit frequenters. The diaper was sold out within 24 hours of its release.

“If you’ve been to a concert, you know the scariest place isn’t the mosh pit. It’s the bathroom. Now you can avoid having to brave that hellscape with the new Pit Diaper, powered by Depend,” the website description states.

“The Pit Diaper is an innovative new solution to help fans like you stay in the safety of the pit and still enjoy all the great-tasting Liquid Death you love!”

The low-rise undergarment is adorned with a hanging metal chain, side spikes, a metal clip for keys, and made with an adjustable waist band. Each diaper is also sold with 52 Depend guards for men to stick on the inside.

Martin Knight-Jones, vice president at Depend’s parent company Kimberly-Clark, told Adweek about the diapers: “The idea is rooted in a strong insight and cultural phenomenon that we’ve recently seen with concertgoers, especially Swifties, choosing to wear Depend so they didn’t have to miss any part of the concert.”

The Liquid Death x Depend $75 ‘Pit Diaper’ sold out within 24 hours of its initial launch ( Instagram/Liquid Death )

Liquid Death’s newest offering comes after an unfortunate accident took place at a Sabrina CarpenterShort N’ Sweet concert in November.

Content creator Allison Suarez Miranda posted a video on TikTok exposing a girl for allegedly “peeing” in the pit at the “Juno” singer’s San Francisco show inside the Chase Center.

The video, which now boasts over 2.2 million views, starts with a clip of Carpenter, 25, during her performance of “Slim Pickins.”

“Imagine you are just patiently waiting for sweet baby angel Sabrina to come out on stage when all of a sudden,” the caption reads before switching to a photo of a massive stain on the black floor.

“A random girl squats down, takes off her underwear and pees all over the floor,” Allison claimed. “At least the crowd had a food sense of humor about it after it was cleaned up.”

The following footage showed pictures of the crowd holding up notes on their phone that read: “I got peed on in the pit to see Sabrina.”

In the comments section, Allison claimed the culprit got the boot after she urinated on the floor.

“I have a video of her standing on the puddle and then security making her leave,” she claimed.