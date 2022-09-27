Michele Morrone addresses rumours he is dating Khloe Kardashian

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Italian actor Michele Morrone has addressed speculation that he and Khloe Kardashian are dating.

The 365 Days star was spotted spending time with the reality star at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week Show over the weekend.

Morrone, 31, sat next to Kardashian, 38, in the front row during the show. He later posted an Instagram Story showing the pair with their arms around each other backstage.

However, a representative for the actor has confirmed to Page Six that the duo are not, in fact, dating.

According to the publication, Morrone met the Good American founder for the first time at the runway show, where Kim Kardashian debuted her curated collection for Dolce & Gabbana.

The representative said Morrone was asked by the Italian luxury fashion house’s public relations team to pose for a photograph with Kardashian and both of them obliged.

However, a further video of Kardashian dancing closely with Morrone at an afterparty that went viral on social media remains unexplained.

Fans were both shocked and delighted by Kardashian’s rumoured new love interest, with many cheering her on after a recent episode of The Kardashians revealed some of her vulnerability about her relationship with former partner Tristan Thompson.

In the latest episode, Kardashian spoke candidly about how she felt when she learned that NBA player Thompson had fathered a child with another woman.

Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their second baby together via surrogate when his paternity scandal became public.

“It’s supposed to be a really exciting time,” she told the cameras with tears in her eyes. “It’s just a different experience.”

The pair share four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and welcomed their newborn son via surrogate in August.

Speaking about becoming a mother of two, Kardashian told ELLE recently: “Being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honour and a gift.

“It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”