Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Matthew Koma has poked fun at cheating allegations lodged against Adam Levine in a birthday post for his wife, actor Hilary Duff.

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, made headlines last week when 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer, and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

She went on to share what appeared to be screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

And throughout the last week, multiple people spoke up out about Levine, as they shared screenshots of some of the alleged Instagram messages they received from him.

On 20 September, Levine denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

Taking a swipe at the leaked pick-up lines, Koma – an American singer, songwriter, DJ and producer – directly quoted some of Levin’s alleged remarks to Sumner as he wished Duff a happy birthday.

“It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind. I may need to see the booty,” – AL,” Koma wrote next to a smiling photo of his wife on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my hero,” he continued. “We are the luckiest to love you and be loved by you. thank you for tolerating us and finding the patience after a long day to listen to me talk about songwriters who recently passed and pretending to care deeply (rip Pat DiNizio).”

He added: “This year is truly going to be the richest one yet and I can’t wait to see everything unfold for you ba. Somehow, you’re constantly buzzing around, taking over the world while simultaneously holding down the home front and I’m forever #grateful. Let’s #live #laugh #love our way into your #35th year.

“Instagram algo probably won’t even let you see this until it’s on reels in 2023 (sic). We’ll love you then too.”

Koma and Duff married in 2019 and share children Banks, three, and Mae, 18 months, together. The actor also has son Luca, 10, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Along with Koma, Amy Schumer also recently made fun of the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s alleged cheating scandal. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the Trainwreck star joked about how she’s been spending time with the 43-year-old singer.

Comedian Adam DeVine also made fun of the Maroon 5 frontman in a recent Instagram post, where he shared a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges, and expressed how happy they are together.

He also reminded his fans that he’s “not Adam Levine,” despite having similar sounding names.