Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Matthew Koma mocks Adam Levine cheating allegations in Hilary Duff birthday post

Earlier in September, the Maroon 5 singer denied accusations that he had an affair with Instagram model Sumner Stroh

Emily Atkinson
Friday 30 September 2022 08:01
Comments
Amy Schumer jokes she’s been ‘kicking it with Adam Levine’ amid cheating allegations

Matthew Koma has poked fun at cheating allegations lodged against Adam Levine in a birthday post for his wife, actor Hilary Duff.

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, made headlines last week when 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer, and that he asked to name his new baby after her.

She went on to share what appeared to be screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

And throughout the last week, multiple people spoke up out about Levine, as they shared screenshots of some of the alleged Instagram messages they received from him.

On 20 September, Levine denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the line”.

Recommended

Taking a swipe at the leaked pick-up lines, Koma – an American singer, songwriter, DJ and producer – directly quoted some of Levin’s alleged remarks to Sumner as he wished Duff a happy birthday.

“It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind. I may need to see the booty,” – AL,” Koma wrote next to a smiling photo of his wife on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my hero,” he continued. “We are the luckiest to love you and be loved by you. thank you for tolerating us and finding the patience after a long day to listen to me talk about songwriters who recently passed and pretending to care deeply (rip Pat DiNizio).”

He added: “This year is truly going to be the richest one yet and I can’t wait to see everything unfold for you ba. Somehow, you’re constantly buzzing around, taking over the world while simultaneously holding down the home front and I’m forever #grateful. Let’s #live #laugh #love our way into your #35th year.

“Instagram algo probably won’t even let you see this until it’s on reels in 2023 (sic). We’ll love you then too.”

Koma and Duff married in 2019 and share children Banks, three, and Mae, 18 months, together. The actor also has son Luca, 10, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

Along with Koma, Amy Schumer also recently made fun of the “She Will Be Loved” singer’s alleged cheating scandal. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the Trainwreck star joked about how she’s been spending time with the 43-year-old singer.

Recommended

Comedian Adam DeVine also made fun of the Maroon 5 frontman in a recent Instagram post, where he shared a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges, and expressed how happy they are together.

He also reminded his fans that he’s “not Adam Levine,” despite having similar sounding names.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in