Nick Cannon is the proud father of 12 children.

The 42-year-old TV personality first became a dad in 2011, when he welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Since then, Cannon has gone on to welcome 10 more children with six women.

The Wild ‘n Out host has often spoken about the joys of having a big family, though it comes with its challenges too. He recently told People that his “goal in life” is to provide for his children.

“I understand that my lifestyle isn’t typical to society and can be viewed as unorthodox in some ways. But my goal in life is just to love my kids and be there for my kids and provide for them,” he said.

Last year, it was reported that Cannon pays $3 million annually in child support, though Cannon revealed he actually pays a lot more.

The Masked Singer host has also shared that he’s previously considered getting a vasectomy. However, it seems his plans to get a vasectomy were put on hold when he welcomed his most recent child, daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott, in December 2022.

Here’s a timeline on Nick Cannon’s 12 children.

April 2011: Twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Cannon and singer Mariah Carey were married from 2008 to 2016.

He shares his first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, who were born on 30 April 2011, with Carey.

February 2017: Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell

Cannon’s third child Golden Sagon was born on 21 February 2017 with model Brittany Bell.

December 2020: Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell

Bell and Cannon’s second child, and Cannon’s fourth child Powerful Queen was born on 23 December 2020.

June 2021: Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa

Cannon had his fifth and sixth children with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born on 14 June 2021.

June 2021: Zen with Alyssa Scott

On 23 June 2021, model and Instagram star Alyssa Scott gave birth to Cannon’s seventh child, Zen. However, five months after being born, Zen died after a battle with brain cancer.

June 2022: Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi

Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love, was born on 28 June 2022 with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.

September 2022: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model LaNisha Cole

On 14 September 2022, Cannon welcomed his ninth child, Ice Cole Cannon, with model LaNisha Cole.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” he captioned his Instagram post. “Once again today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth,” he continued. “I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

September 2022: Rise Messiah Cannon with Brittany Bell

One week after the birth of his ninth child, Cannon welcomed his son Rise Messian Cannon with Bell.

November 2022: Abby De La Rosa gives birth to Nick Cannon’s 11th child

Abby De La Rosa’s third child with Nick Cannon, and his 11th overall, was born on 11 November, 2022. In a post to Instagram, the TV presenter announced that their daughter’s name was Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon.

December 2022: Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott.

On 14 December 2022, Cannon announced the birth of his second child with Alyssa Scott and 12th overall, daughter Halo Marie Cannon. Halo was also born one year after Cannon and Scott’s son, Zen, died from a rare brain tumour.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott said on Instagram. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”