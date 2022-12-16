Nick Cannon admits his ‘biggest guilt’ over having 11 children

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Cannon has revealed his “biggest guilt” over having 11 children, as he awaits the arrival of his 12th baby.

The 42-year-old actor and singer appeared on a 12 December episode of The Checkup with Dr. David Agus on Paramount+, where he spoke about the challenges of being a father to almost a dozen children.

“Being a father of multiple kids, it’s always the biggest guilt on me is that I don’t get to spend enough time with all my children,” Cannon said. “One because I’m constantly working and two because I’m just spread thin.”

Nick Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden Sagon, one-year-old Powerful Queen, and one-month-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

The Wild ‘n Out host recently welcomed his 11th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with Abby De La Rosa on 11 November. Cannon is also expecting another baby with model Alyssa Scott, nearly one year after the death of their son, Zen.

The rapper paid tribute to his son Zen, who passed away from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

“Physically I’m definitely on the mend but mentally and spiritually I’m broken,” he captioned the post, which featured a black and white image of Cannon holding his son. “Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary.”

He went on: “Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth.”

Despite acknowledging the difficulties of having almost 12 children, Cannon has admitted that he has “no idea” if there are more on the way. The TV personality recently told Billboard that he is “good right now” with the number of children he has. But when asked if he is expecting more babies, Cannon said: “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!”

However, the Nick Cannon Show host added that his children are his “number one priority”.

“I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that,” he said. “My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions… every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”