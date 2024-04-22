Why Nicola Peltz wasn’t at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday bash

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Victoria Beckham rung in her 50th birthday in style, with a lavish celebration at a private members club in Mayfair on Saturday, but one person was missing.

Nicola Peltz, married to Victoria Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn Beckham, revealed on her Instagram that she was not able to make it to the party because she was spending time with her grandmother.

Peltz shared an image of her grandmother, who was maid of honour at her wedding to Brooklyn, with the message: “My world in my arms.”

Shortly after, she posted a picture of the Beckham family on her Instagram story, which included Victoria’s husband David Beckham and their four children, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12, posing before the birthday celebration. She wrote that she wished she too could’ve joined the family.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful mil [mother-in-law] Victoria Beckham, I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you! Sending all my love from me and my naunni. I miss you all so much!” she wrote.

Other guests at the London event, reportedly held at private members club Oswald’s in Mayfair, included Tom Cruise, Salma Hayek, Rosie Huntongton-Whitley and Jason Stathum, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria.

Victoria’s former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner and Mel C were all present too, as they reunited to sing a rendition of their hit single “Stop” for David Beckham.

Before the celebrations, Victoria posted on Instagram that she was thankful for the “unconditional love and support” of her husband David, and she was “so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone”.

Beckham wrote: “As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved and what you have built”.

The night ended in style with David offering Victoria, who arrived at the party on crutches after an accident in the gym in February, a piggyback ride.

Victoria's life with David was explored in Beckham, a four-part Netflix documentary series in 2023, which also addressed his rise to fame as a footballer along with speculation that he allegedly had an affair while he was playing for Real Madrid in 2003.