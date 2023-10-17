Olivia Wilde responds to backlash after criticising Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Wilde has responded to the backlash she received for her previous judgement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s new rumoured romance.

Amid swirling speculation that the Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are dating, Wilde shared her opinion on the A-list pairing. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old filmmaker took to her Instagram Story to repost a message from Katja Herbers, which suggested a new beau for Swift instead of Kelce.

“I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” the post read. “Taylor would join her scientist at an end fossil fuels rally and the world would be saved.”

While Wilde didn’t make the remark herself, her repost wasn’t received well by Swifties - beloved fans of the “Anti-Hero” singer. Fans were particularly bothered by Wilde’s actions, considering she shares an ex-boyfriend, Harry Styles, with Swift.

“Didn’t she date Harry Styles or am I missing something,” a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, said.

Another added: “I get it but like also… who is Olivia Wilde to say s**t. I don’t remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating.” The Don’t Worry Darling co-stars dated for nearly two years after meeting on the set of the thriller production, which Wilde also directed.

On 16 October, Wilde finally spoke out about the criticisms she’s received since posting the message about Swift and Kelce to her social media. Speaking with a photographer, the House star clarified her intention. “I meant no harm. It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things,” Wilde can be heard saying, in footage obtained by the Daily Mail.

Despite Wilde’s reasoning for talking about Swift’s love life, she’s not the only other celebrity to talk about the powerhouse vocalist and NFL player.

After photographs of Swift and Kelce holding hands surfaced over the weekend, Katy Perry subtly made her own remarks in the comments section of a Vogue Instagram post.

“I ship,” the “I Kissed A Girl” singer wrote under a photograph of the fellow musician and the professional athlete holding hands. Her comment received more than 14,000 likes.

Swift and Kelce were spotted together in the city all weekend, attending the Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch after making joint cameos during the show’s season 40 premiere.

The pair’s surprise appearance on the NBC show was followed by PDA moments during the post-broadcast celebration. Sources speaking with Entertainment Tonight confirmed the duo to be touchy-feely at the steakhouse.

“They kissed throughout the evening,” one insider said, while another proclaimed: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

However, neither Swift nor Kelce have issued a statement confirming their romance.

The two were rumoured to be dating after Swift attended Kelce’s NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri on 24 September. She attended his Chiefs game one week later, with a group of celebrity friends in tow. Prior to their rumoured romance, Kelce revealed that he attempted to give Swift his number on a friendship bracelet while attending her Eras Tour show over the summer.