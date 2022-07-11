The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son, Prince George, was apparently uncomfortable in his suit at Wimbledon and “too hot” amid the UK’s heatwave.

On Sunday, Kate Middleton and her son arrived at the competition and were greeted by Prince William. In a video of their arrival, the eight-year-old Prince, who wore a suit and tie, could be seen giving his father a hug.

While speaking to his child, William asked him if he was “ok”and George responded with, “yeah”. The Duke could then be seen hugging his wife and giving her a kiss.

George then continued to walk alongside with parents, as he told his father that he was feeling “too hot”.

William appeared to comfort his son, before Kate reassured that they’d “avoid sitting in the bright sunshine” and are “often in the shade” during the tennis match.

The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sat in the royal box with his parents to watch the Wimbledon men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

On Twitter, viewers expressed their concerns for George’s outfit, as it went up to 84 degrees Fahrenheit in London on Sunday. The country has been in the throes of a heatwave. Royal Editor Robert Jobson acknowledged that while Wimbledon has a dress code, George could “have been fine” in a less formal outfit.

“I know there is a strict dress code in the Royal Box at @Wimbledon & his mum & dad are very respectful of such things, but did Prince George really have to wear a suit and tie in that heat?,” he wrote. “Surely a smart polo shirt and chinos would have been fine, he’s only 8!”

According to the tournament’s official website, men in the Royal Box are advised to dress “smart,” which includes “suits/jackets and tie”. Women are also “asked not to wear hats, as they tend to obscure the vision of those seated behind them.

“Shocked at seeing little Prince George sitting in a suit and tie in the sun at Wimbledon in that heat yesterday!,” one wrote. “What are they thinking? Put the child in a T-shirt for goodness sake!”

“Poor Prince George in a shirt, tie and jacket in that stifling heat. Couldn’t they let the kid wear a T-shirt?,” one wrote.

A third person added: “Why do they dress him in a suit and tie and in this heat. He’s a boy, not a grown up.”

Aside from his outfit, George’s debut in the royal box amused many fans, as he made a myriad of funny expressions and faces while watching the match. However, some viewers were also concerned about George hearing the foul language that was used by Kyrgios during the game.

After Djokovic won the game, marking his seventh Wimbledon title win, the tennis player met with the royal family in a VIP area at the All England Club and let George hold his golden trophy.