Breakdancer Raygun reflects on viral memes in first post-Olympics interview

Australian breakdancer Rachael “Raygun” Gunn has reflected on the internet’s obsession with her viral performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In her first sit-down interview since she became a viral meme, the 36-year-old Olympian opened up about the newfound attention she’s received since her divisive breakdance routine caused quite a stir at this year’s Olympics.

“I am still in the process of being able to describe how I feel about all this stuff because it kind of feels like a really weird dream that I’ve been having that I’m going to wake up from at any moment,” Raygun explained to Australia’s Network 10’s The Project on Wednesday, September 4. “Like, what is life right now?”

As for whether she’s watched comedian Rachel Dratch parody her performance during a sketch that aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Raygun admitted she has “mixed emotions” about seeing her routine being poked fun at on-screen.

“I don’t know whether to hug him or yell at him because what a platform he ended up giving me,” she said, referring to TV host Jimmy Fallon. “I haven’t actually seen the sketch because I don’t think I am in a place yet to watch it but I will watch it at some point.”

open image in gallery Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn became a viral meme after her breakdancing performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics ( Getty Images )

The university lecturer also confessed that she has yet to watch her viral breakdancing performance at the Paris Olympics in full, but she has “seen little bits and pieces.”

“That’s not unusual for me, though, I’m not great at watching back my battles,” she added.

Raygun became a viral meme back in August, after her Olympic breakdancing routine drew comparisons to toddlers flailing themselves on the floor. ​​Some people pointed out one move, in which she could be seen hopping from side to side on her wrists near her abdomen, called the kangaroo move, which seemed to pay homage to Australia’s national animal. Another person compared her to the hip-hop dancer from the Fox animated sitcom Bob’s Burgers.

She did not score a single point from the judges and was knocked out at the round-robin stage after losing all three of her bouts.

Following the performance, Raygun opened up about the “devastating” hate she has received in a video posted to Instagram. She thanked those who have been supportive of her, but noted that she didn’t expect her Olympics appearance to “open the door to so much hate.”

“I went out there and I had fun - I did take it very seriously. I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics and I gave my all. Truly,” she said.