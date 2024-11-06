Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

While Americans were making their way to the ballot box for a historic election day and Brits were celebrating Bonfire Night, country singer Reba McEntire was focused on more pressing issues.

The country singer, 69, announced a big change in hairstyle and the celebration of National Redhead Day.

“Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay” she wrote in a post both on Instagram and X/Twitter, sharing a before and after of her hair.

Fans of the musician noted the incongruity of her post, arriving during the much-talked about election.

The US has endured a chaotic and highly polarised election day in which the US voted to elect either Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris.

As celebrities reacted to the news that former president Trump was elected again to the office of president, fans asked McEntire to “read the room”.

“Love it god mother we’ll talk about it tomorrow,” wrote one person in the comments.

Another added, “Reba, you know what we’re not going to do today? We’re not going to talk about your hairstyle.”

open image in gallery McEntire celebrated her red hair on Tuesday as voting for the US election took place ( Getty Images )

One person was lest diplomatic, commenting, “Reba this is not the f***ing time!”

“Ma’am … not today,” wrote one social media user, shortly.

McEntire, sometimes dubbed the “Queen of Country”, rose to fame among a younger generation after her song “I’m A Survivor”, went viral on TikTok.

Song lyrics such as, “A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops,” were included in thousands of social media videos alongside jokes of people struggling with small everyday tasks, accruing millions of views.

On Wednesday (6 November) Trump declared victory after sweeping three of the most crucial states following an evenful election day; his official victory was announced shortly thereafter.

open image in gallery McEntire unveiled the new hair do on Tuesday ( Twitter/Reba )

As some stars remained controversially tight-lipped about who they were voting for, many celebrities shared their endorsements for Kamala Harris, with a flurry of people, including Harrison Ford, Jennifer Aniston and Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking out in favour of Trump’s rival in the last few weeks.

McEntire has had a complex history with her hair. Known for her thick and voluminous red locks, she surprised fans by debuting a shorter style earlier this year. It appears from the new pictures that she has now gone even shorter.

Others appreciated the singer and actor’s focus on matters outside of politics, with one person quipping: “I kind of like how everyone is on edge about the election and tweeting only about it while Reba’s over here like ‘What do you think of my hair?’”