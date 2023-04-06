Harry and Meghan ‘to confirm coronation plans soon’ following Biden decision

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon make their decision about attending the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, it has been reported.

With only a month to go before the coronation ceremony takes place in Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a “time crunch” to confirm their attendance.

It comes after US president Joe Biden informed the King he would not be attending the event, but would send his wife, Jill Biden, to represent the US at the ceremony.

A source was quoted by The Times as saying: “I hear [the Sussexes] are going to confirm their plans soon, particularly now that Biden has.”

In early March, Harry and Meghan indicated that they have received “email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation” but have yet to disclose their decision.

PageSix have also reported that the couple are finalising plans, but a source claimed that Harry still “has a lot of questions about how the event will work”.

The source said: “There have been lengthy discussions between the Sussexes and [Buckingham Palace], there is a time crunch on this of course.

“It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there.”

They added that “all families are difficult, but this is no normal family, of course”.

Although the Sussexes have not confirmed their attendance, the palace are reportedly working on the assumption that they will be there.

(Getty Images for Invictus Games )

The couple have reportedly been factored into all arrangements related to the coronation, including cars, seating in Westminster Abbey, and dining.

The Times reported last month that officials within the Master of the Household’s Department and the Lord Chamberlain’s Office are anticipating Harry and Meghan’s presence over the bank holiday weekend.

It is not known where the couple would stay if they do travel to the UK for the coronation, after it emerged that the King requested they vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage.

He has reportedly offered them a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to the Duke of York – to whom it has been claimed the King offered the keys to Frogmore Cottage.

But Harry, who arrived in the UK for a surprise visit as he appeared in court for the phone-hacking case against the publisher of The Daily Mail, reportedly stayed at Frogmore Cottage while he was here.

(REUTERS)

It is understood that he spent part of his visit sorting out his and Meghan’s belongings in the property and preparing to ship them out to their home in Montecito, California.

The duke was previously said to be seeking an apology from King Charles and the Prince of Wales before committing to the coronation.

Harry said in an interview earlier this year, before the release of his memoir Spare, that “the ball is in their court” and “the door is always open” for reconciliation.

The duke has aired his grievances against what he believes to be a toxic relationship between the royal family and the British tabloid media. In his and Meghan’s Netflix documentary, he accused the palace of “leaking” and “planting” negative stories about the duchess to distract from unsavoury coverage about other members of the family.

The Independent has contacted the Sussexes’ representative for comment.