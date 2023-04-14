Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III is using the coronation to heal family divisions, including reconciling with Prince Andrew, sources claim.

On Wednesday (12 April), Buckingham Palace announced that the Duke of Sussex would attend the King’s coronation on 6 May, while the Duchess, Meghan, will remain in California with their two children, Archie and Lilbet.

Sources have told The Telegraph that the King is using the coronation to “mend” family divisions, including bringing Andrew, the Duke of York in “from the cold”. The Independent has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

It comes as reports claim that Charles is “tired and infuriated” with his brother Andrew after he “refuses to leave Royal Lodge”, where he resides with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Harry’s attendance is being viewed, by some commentators, as an olive branch following months of hostility following the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.

While the King is reportedly “disappointed” that Meghan and his grandchildren won’t be in attendance at the event, he is said to be pleased that Harry will be there for the historic day.

As a non-working royal, Harry is not expected to take part in the procession or appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with senior members of the family. But his attendance will be viewed by many as an acknowledgement of the importance of the day to his father.

The news comes after months of speculation over whether the couple would attend the Saturday 6 May ceremony.

King Charles will be crowned King alongside his wife Camilla on 6 May (PA Wire)

The Duke of Sussex has been seeking an apology from his family, according to his round of television interviews in January.

But despite insisting he wanted to reconcile with his father and brother, there has been no meaningful reunion with Charles and William since the many personal family revelations made in his memoir, Spare.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the royal statement said on Wednesday. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Royal author Omid Scobie, tweeted of Harry’s attendance at the coronation: “I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on 6 May) played a factor in the couple’s decision.”

He added: “Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Yesterday (13 April), The Independent reported that King Charles has decided that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, will not be invited to the coronation.

Charles and Camilla’s coronation is being held at Westminster Abbey in London, with 2,000 guests expected to be in attendance. This comes in stark contrast to the 8,000 guests present at the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Follow royal news updates here.