Who is Meghan Markle’s British friend Lucy Fraser?

The second volume containing the last three episodes of Harry & Meghan is scheduled to be released by Netflix today (Thursday 15 December).

Meghan Markle’s British friend, Lucy Fraser, features prominently in Harry and Meghan, the Sussexes’ tell-all Netflix series.

In part one of the docuseries, Fraser speaks about Meghan’s plans for a “single girl summer” after she wrapped another series of filming USA Network’s Suits in 2016.

However, Meghan unexpectedly went on a date with Prince Harry when she was visiting London and the couple embarked on a long-distance relationship.

Meghan said in the documentary: “I had a career. I had my life. I had my path … and then came H. I mean, he literally, … talk about a plot twist.”

In episode two, Lucy recalls warning Meghan when her romance with Harry was revealed: “I remember saying to her, ‘When this goes public, it is not going to be easy. The UK media are notorious for doing whatever they can to get a story.’”

“And that they go through rubbish bins, they’ll try and break into accounts. They will do whatever they can to get an exclusive and make money,” she continued. “I remember she was quite shocked. And she was like, ‘Really? They would do that?’”

Fraser also shared details about the engagement celebrations for the couple: “We had a little engagement party and everyone was dressed in animal onesies. And Meg and Harry were in matching penguin onesies because penguins mate for life. And they were so sweet.”

It is unknown how Fraser and Meghan met and when they became friends. But Fraser makes it known in the docuseries that she and Meghan were close friends in 2016, when Meghan and Prince Harry went on their first date at Soho House Dean Street, and remain to be close friends.

Lucy Fraser, Meghan Markle and Lindsay Jill Roth in Athens, 2016 (Instagram / @lindsayjillroth)

Hello! has reported that Fraser works in PR, but this is unconfirmed.

Fraser was also reportedly among Meghan’s closest friends to attend the royal wedding in Windsor in May 2018, but was listed under her birth name, Lucy Meadmore, instead of Lucy Fraser, according to the Daily Mail.

An Instagram photo, uploaded by Meghan’s friend Lindsey Jill Roth, shows Fraser, Roth and Meghan sat on a bed in a hotel room in Athens, Greece, wearing sunglasses.

Roth, another one of Meghan’s close friends, is a TV producer and author. She released her debut book What Pretty Girls Are Made Of, in 2016.

In the latest Netflix trailer for part two of Harry and Meghan, shared on Wednesday (14 December), Fraser claims: “Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace.”

She continues, saying: “And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid less favourable stories being printed.”