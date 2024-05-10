Prince Harry - live: Duke of Sussex arrives in Nigeria with Meghan for Invictus after ‘second Charles snub’
Prince Harry last visited following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Legos this morning following Prince Harry’s brief return to the UK where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – but did not see King Charles owing to a diary clash.
Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whistle-stop tour to promote the games in Africa – and are expected to visit a school, meet injured service people and attend basketball and polo games before attending an evening gala.
The couple will also attend a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered - which collaborates with the Invictus Games - as well as a reception where military families will be honoured.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, returned to the UK on Tuesday afternoon for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Invictus milestone. A few miles away, Charles welcomed guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.
The monarch and his son did not meet during Harry‘s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry‘s spokesman.
This statement was followed by news of an alleged “second snub” – Prince William is to be made colonel-in-chief of Harry’s old military regiment, the Army Air Corps.
Meghan, 42, skipped the UK leg of the celebrations and remained in LA before reuniting with Harry at Heathrow Airport late Thursday night.
Divide between Harry and the Windsors shown in its ‘deepest and starkest form'
The rift between Prince Harry and the Windsors was shown in its “deepest and starkest form” this week, a royal expert has claimed.
The Prince was supported by none of his immediate family at a thanksgiving service to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
He was, however, joined by members of his mother’s family, the Spencers – namely Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer.
Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said there “never was much love lost between the Spencers and the Windsors”
“Nothing could have illustrated more clearly the gap that will always separate two famous families,” he told the MailOnline.
“Words have power and actions have consequences, as Prince Harry - whose criticisms of his Windsor family have been harsh, cruel and wounding - is increasingly finding out.”
Cole then referred back to the life of Princess Diana, claiming that from the get-go, her father did not want her to marry the then-Prince Charles.
Instead, he advised his daughter to “follow the example of her oldest sister Sarah: marry a country landowner, live in a nice house, have children, be happy.”
Meghan Markle reveals she is of Nigerian descent
Meghan Markle revealed she is 43 percent Nigerian ahead of the couple’s first joint visit to the country.
The Duchess of Sussex first made the revelation on her podcast Archetypes in 2022, where she said she made the discovery through a genealogy test.
The news was later referenced by Prince Harry at the 2023 opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.
“Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home, but since my wife discovered she is of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit more competitive this year!” he said.
The couple are currently visiting Nigeria to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the sporting event, which Harry founded in 2014 to celebrate the abilities of wounded, injured and sick service people.
Harry and Meghan celebrate the Invictus Games in Nigeria
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been photographed celebrating the Invictus Games in Nigeria.
The couple, who are visiting the country for the first time as a duo, arrived this morning and have begun a busy schedule of events.
This included a visit to the Lights Academy in Abuja, Nigeria, which they have been supporting through their Archewell Foundation.
Harry and Meghan are staying in a £600-a-night Nigerian hotel
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Nigeria after jetting off first class from the UK.
The couple flew to the country in a Boeing 777 after Meghan met Harry at Heathrow Airport following her decision to skip the UK celebrations of the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games.
According to reports, they are staying at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, where the presidential suite costs £600 a night.
The five-star hotel has a pool, spa, and picturesque views of the mountains surrounding the Nigerian capital.
It is also in a top central location, allowing the couple to easily travel to the events they are set to attend on their three-day visit.
Harry and Meghan’s busy Nigerian itinerary
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are about to spend three days in Nigeria and they have a very busy schedule.
The couple are set to visit a school before meeting with injured service people at a hospital as part of events marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Other events include a training session for a charity that works with the games, Nigeria: Unconquered, and a reception honouring military families.
The Invictus Games, which was established by Prince Harry in 2014, gives wounded, injured and sick service people a chance to showcase their sporting talents.
Harry and Meghan will also visit a basketball camp and a polo fundraiser.
According to reports, the couple were invited to Nigeria by the country’s chief of defence staff who were said to be “delighted” when they accepted the invitation.
Prince Harry celebrates Invictus Games anniversary as King hosts garden party a few miles away
Prince Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games with his mother’s relatives, while his father hosted a garden party a few miles away.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, attended the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon, as the King and Queen welcomed guests to Buckingham Palace’s first garden party of the season.
Harry meanwhile was joined by Diana’s siblings, Lady Jane Fellowes and Earl Spencer, and former army officer Mark Dyer, who supported him after the Princess of Wales’s death.
Prince Harry celebrates Invictus Games anniversary as King hosts garden party
The Duke of Sussex and his father were unable to meet due to scheduling issues on Harry’s solo fleeting trip to the UK
Harry and Meghan arrive in Nigeria for Invictus Games celebrations
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Nigeria this morning (10 May) to continue celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, flew from the UK which he briefly visited alone to mark the anniversary of the event he founded in 2014.
He arrived on Tuesday afternoon (7 May) and proceeded to suffer two apparent snubs from his family.
The first was the news that his father, King Charles, was allegedly too busy to see his youngest son after returning to work last week.
The second snub came in the form of the news that Prince Wiliam is soon to be made colonel-in-chief of Harry’s old military regiment, the Army Air Corps.
Harry appeared to put on a brave face at the UK thanksgiving ceremony he attended on Wednesday without his immediate family.
He smiled for the public well-wishers who turned up to see his first public-facing event in some time and he was supported at the ceremony by various members of the Spencer family.
New documentary about Harry and Meghan will expose ‘fresh secrets’ about the couple
A new bombshell documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in the works.
According to reports, it will reveal “fresh secrets” about the lives of the former working royals.
Produced by a German TV production company, it will be based on the findings of journalist Ulrike Grunewald, who travelled to California to find out more about the couple by conducting an investigation in their Montecito neighbourhood.
One of those interviewed is former Fleet Street royal reporter Richard Mineards, who said he was “grilled” about the couple.
“Los Angeles-based producer Melanie Hillmann grilled me for two hours on my Riven Rock neighbours, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, under director Ulrike Grunewald,” he revealed.
“The interview is airing in due course as part of a prime-time documentary on ZDF Royal.”
How Harry and Charles were a twenty minute drive away – but remain miles apart
Pictured: How Harry and Charles remain a million miles apart
The King said he was too busy to meet his youngest son
Body language expert claims Harry was relieved by warm UK reception
A body language expert has claimed Prince Harry was relieved by the warm reception he received at the Invictus Games thanksgiving ceremony.
Psychologist Judi James said Harry’s initial posture suggested he had some degree of “anxiety” about how people would react to him on his first public-facing appearance in some time.
“[His] lack of body engagement probably [gave] him the option of a face-saving exit if his reception [was] less than warm,” she told the MailOnline.
“Harry’s wreathed grin with eye crinkling suggests he might be excited and relieved to meet fans in the UK.”
