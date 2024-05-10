✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Legos this morning following Prince Harry’s brief return to the UK where he celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games – but did not see King Charles owing to a diary clash.

Harry and Meghan are in Nigeria for a whistle-stop tour to promote the games in Africa – and are expected to visit a school, meet injured service people and attend basketball and polo games before attending an evening gala.

The couple will also attend a training session for charity organisation Nigeria: Unconquered - which collaborates with the Invictus Games - as well as a reception where military families will be honoured.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, returned to the UK on Tuesday afternoon for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the Invictus milestone. A few miles away, Charles welcomed guests at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year.

The monarch and his son did not meet during Harry‘s brief UK visit due to the King’s “full programme” said Harry‘s spokesman.

This statement was followed by news of an alleged “second snub” – Prince William is to be made colonel-in-chief of Harry’s old military regiment, the Army Air Corps.

Meghan, 42, skipped the UK leg of the celebrations and remained in LA before reuniting with Harry at Heathrow Airport late Thursday night.