Prince Harry phone hacking – live: Piers Morgan denies wrongdoing as judge rules Duke was Mirror victim
Piers Morgan has denied any wrongdoing as a High Court judge has ruled Prince Harry was the victim of phone hacking by the Mirror publisher.
Mr Justice Fancourt ruled on Friday that Mr Morgan knew about and was involved in phone hacking when he was editor of the Daily Mirror as the Duke of Sussex won damages of £140,600 against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
But Mr Morgan insisted in a statement on Friday afternoon that he never hacked a phone and never told anyone to do so, before launching scathing attacks on Prince Harry, royal author Omid Scobie and former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.
He told reporters outside his home in west London that the “real mission” of Harry and his wife Megan Markle is not to reform the media but “to destroy the British monarchy”.
It comes after the duke accused the Mirror publisher of “vendetta journalism” in a searing attack following the ruling.
Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne said that editors such as Mr Morgan “clearly knew” about the hacking, after the judge accepted evidence that the TalkTV host had been aware of voicemail interception.
Prince Harry has accused Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) of “vendetta journalism” after a High Court judge found that he was the victim of phone hacking and awarded him damages in his latest battle with the media.
Former editor Piers Morgan, who was named in the judgment, has since denied hacking phones and launched a blistering attack on the prince, accusing him of attempting to “destroy the British monarchy”.
In an extraordinary statement outside his home, the TalkTV host said: “As I’ve consistently said for many years now, I’ve never hacked a phone or told anyone else to and nobody has provided any actual evidence to prove that I did.”
You need a strong stomach to read Mr Justice Fancourt’s devastating 386-page judgment, published in the High Court yesterday. It is a nauseating catalogue of intrusion, lies, concealment and dishonesty by the very people we rely on to tell us the truth.
It is, in short, a bleak moment for journalism, a trade already beleaguered, distrusted and economically enfeebled.
In a world of information chaos, we need honest witnesses to shine a light into darkness. Instead of which, piece by painful piece, the murky truth about influential sections of the British newspaper industry has been revealed. And the truth is, they don’t much care about the truth – at least when it comes to themselves.
Watch: Harry’s lawyer condemns phone hacking ‘cover-ups’ by Mirror publisher
Duke of Sussex demands police probe after High Court phone hacking ruling
The Duke of Sussex has called on the police to investigate a tabloid newspaper publisher after being awarded nearly £150,000 in damages in his High Court phone-hacking claim.
On Friday, a judge ruled that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspaper (MGN) titles, and was practised “even to some extent” during the Leveson Inquiry into press standards.
Harry, 39, said his partially successful case against MGN was “vindicating and affirming” and “a great day for truth, as well as accountability”.
What findings did the High Court make about the Mirror’s publisher?
“Extensive” phone hacking took place at Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) titles over multiple years, a High Court judge has ruled, after a trial involving the Duke of Sussex.
In a 386-page ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Fancourt made a number of findings about the extent of unlawful information gathering at the Daily and Sunday Mirror and The People.
As well as phone hacking, this also included so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
The ruling came after a seven-week trial featuring a “generic” case about activities at MGN, as well as cases brought by four “representative” claimants, including Harry.
Here are the key findings in the landmark judgment:
Sunak declines to comment on ruling
Rishi Sunak declined to comment after a judge ruled on Friday that phone hacking became “widespread and habitual” at Mirror Group Newspaper (MGN) titles.
The Prime Minister told broadcasters during a visit in Teesside: “I haven’t seen that.
“I believe obviously in a free and fair press, but ultimately everybody needs to operate within the law.
“That’s what anyone would expect and that is exactly what this country has always been proud to stand by.”
Met says it is ‘carefully considering’ judgment as it confirms no investigation
The Metropolitan Police has said it is “carefully considering” Friday’s judgment as it confirmed that there is no ongoing investigation.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation.”
It comes after Prince Harry called on the force to investigate bringing charges against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
Piers Morgan gives scathing response to Prince Harry’s phone hacking victory
Piers Morgan has broken his silence over Prince Harry’s hacking win against the Mirror publisher.
The judge ruled at the High Court on Friday that Mr Morgan knew about and was involved in phone hacking when he was editor of the Daily Mirror as the Duke of Sussex won damages of £140,600 against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN).
Mr Morgan said in a statement on Friday afternoon that he never hacked a phone and never told anyone to do so, before launching scathing attacks on Prince Harry, royal author Omid Scobie and former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell.
