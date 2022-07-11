Jump to content
Pippa Middleton welcomes third child, a baby girl, with husband James Matthews

The couple are also parents to three-year-old son Arthur and one-year-old daughter Grace

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 11 July 2022 22:07
Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews have welcomed their third child, a baby girl.

The younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her daughter “a couple of weeks ago”, according to People.

Middleton reportedly gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, the same location where her sister Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their children.

The baby news comes after the mom of three debuted her bump during the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations last month. Pippa was glowing in a bright green dress as she attended the Party at the Palace concert with her hedge fund manager husband, her younger brother James Middleton, and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

Pippa, 38, and James, 46, are also parents to son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, one. While the name of the newest addition to the family has not yet been announced, she will be cousin to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children – Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The couple were married in May 2017 at St Mark’s Church in the Berkshire village of Englefield. The “almost royal wedding” was attended by high-profile guests including Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.

Earlier this month, reports broke that Pippa Middleton is also planning to move her family to the country, much like older sister Kate. According to the Daily Mail, Pippa and James recently purchased a £15m home in Berkshire near Bucklebury, where Pippa and her siblings grew up and where their parents still live.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are also planning to move to Berkshire, the Sunday Times reported in June. The royal family will move to a house on the Queen’s Windsor estate this summer while maintaining Kensington Palace as their London home.

The couple’s eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will move out of their current prep school – Thomas’s Battersea – and enroll in a school near Windsor.

