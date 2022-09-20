Prince Harry sweetly smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry was spotted sharing a short and sweet interaction with his niece, Princess Charlotte, while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral this week.

During the Queen’s service at St George’s Chapel on Monday, the Duke of Sussex sat in between his wife, Meghan Markle, and the Prince and Princess of Wales’ seven-year-old daughter. While on the bench, Charlotte was also seen sitting next to her mother.

In a video of the service shared by Hello, courtesy of ITV, the royal adjusted her brimmed hat while her uncle was glancing over at her.

Once she made eye contact with Harry, he gave her a subtle but kind smile, prompting Charlotte to smile back at him. After their brief exchange, they both face forward to direct their attention towards the service.

On Twitter, social media users praised the two family members and expressed how their interaction looked like a sweet moment.

“I thought I just caught a little exchange between Harry and Charlotte. I hope someone captures it on camera,” one wrote.

“No, Prince Harry & Princess Charlotte shared a cute little look, remember he was part of the [first] years of her life,” another wrote.

A third person wrote, in response to a tweet from Today about Harry: “How about you focus on the beautiful moment that him and Charlotte had in St George. He made her smile when she was feeling sad & she made him smile when he was clearly upset.”

Along with Harry, Meghan appeared to offer the young royal a comforting smile at the Queen’s funeral on Monday. At the end of the service, the Duchess of Sussex stood outside of Westminster Abbey alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, and Kate, before being joined by Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George, nine.

While standing in front of the Duchess, Charlotte was seen turning around and looking at her aunt, prompting Meghan to notice the princess and briefly smile at her.

In addition, Charlotte’s outfit at the sombre occasion made headlines, as she and her mother both wore all-black A-line dress coats. Charlotte also had a horseshoe-shaped brooch pinned to her dress to pay tribute to her great-grandmother, who notably had a love for horses and the equestrian sport.

After Charlotte and her brother walked alongside their parents at Westminster Abbey, during the Queen’s procession, they were also praised by BBC news anchor Huw Edwards for their “immaculate” appearance.

The Queen’s funeral service came to an official end on Monday, as she’s been buried at Windsor, alongside her late husband, Prince Phillip. She was also laid to rest alongside her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.