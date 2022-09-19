Meghan Markle offers comforting smile to Princess Charlotte during Queen’s funeral

The Dutchess of Sussex appeared to offer her niece, Princess Charlotte, a comforting smile during the state funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Footage captures the brief moment as Meghan Markle and the seven-year-old princess exchange a look after the child turned to catch her aunt's eye.

The royal family were among some 2,000 people, including world leaders, to pay their respects to the Queen at the service in Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

Her late Majesty was later laid to rest after a service of commitment at Windsor Castle.

