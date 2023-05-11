Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Royal fans have joked that Prince Louis learns his “antics” from his father Prince William after the Prince of Wales was seen waving a Union Jack flag in front of his son Prince George’s face during the coronation concert.

On Sunday 7 May, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, joined the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the first row of the royal box for the star-studded concert on the lawn of Windsor Castle.

The Waleses were not joined by their youngest son, Prince Louis, five. Though, the young royal did attend the coronation ceremony for his grandfather on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey, during which he entertained viewers with a number of candid reactions. The five year old also appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with other senior members of the royal family on coronation day and kept up the amusing antics with his own version of the royal wave.

Notably, after a video of Prince William waving a Union Jack in front of his eldest son’s face during the coronation concert circulated on social media, fans jokingly suggested that William is the one influencing Louis’ behaviour.

In the clip, which was posted by @the.royal.watcher on TikTok, it captured the moment that the Prince of Wales, who was standing on his feet along with the rest of the audience, began waving the small flag directly in the face of Prince George.

William’s playful behaviour appeared to take the nine year old by surprise, with George seen looking bemused at his father’s antics.

“Did anyone else spot this?!” the TikToker captioned the video, adding: “Prince William tickling Prince George with a flag.”

The video, which has since been viewed more than five million times, has been met with amusement from viewers. Many have pointed out the similarities between Louis and his father.

“Prince William replaces Prince Louis for the night,” one person joked, while another said: “Sooooo now we know where Louis gets his antics from.”

“An apple doesn’t fall far from its tree,” someone else wrote.

At one point during the night, Prince William then tried to do the same to his daughter, who leaned backwards to avoid being tickled in the face by the miniature flag.

Others were appreciative of the chance to see the family enjoying themselves, with one person writing: “This is awesome!! Love the fun side you get to see sometimes.”

“I love how normal they look,” another viewer said.

The coronation concert captured a number of other sweet moments shared between the family, including their dance moves, Princess Charlotte’s stunned reaction to seeing her father on stage, and the amusement shared by both the princess and her brother when Muppets characters Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made a surprise appearance.

The entire family was reunited again on Monday 8 May, when Prince Louis was accompanied by his mother, father, brother and sister to his first offical royal engagement.