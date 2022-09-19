Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral
The siblings walked with their parents at the Queen’s procession on Monday.
Related: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Princess of Wales and Queen Consort leave Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Princess Charlotte kindly stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George, appearing to tell him what gesture he needed to do while at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
On Monday 19 September, the two siblings attended the State funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, during the Queen’s procession. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.
Following the service, George, nine, and Charlotte, seven, were spotted having a conversation outside of Wellington Arch. In a video shared via Twitter, Charlotte could be seen with her finger pointed at her brother, while their great-grandmother’s casket was passing by them.
She went on to instruct her brother on how to pay his respects to the Queen, as she seemingly mouthed: “You need to bow.” George then appeared to follow his sister’s advice, as he had his head down and nodded.
As of 19 September, the clip of the children has more than 324,900 views on Twitter, with people praising Charlotte and her relationship with her George.
“I’m pleased they have each other to lean on for support and will look back on this in future glad they took part in it together,” one wrote.
“They can add levity to the most solemn of moments. Her telling her older brother what to do, is just cute,” another added.
A third person claimed: “Princess Charlotte is so like Princess Anne. She is no nonsense. Prince George is like King Charles, strong but fine with his little sister telling him what to do.”
This isn’t the first time that the royal has corrected her big brother. While on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s jubilee celebrations, Charlotte nudged George with her shoulder as a way of asking him to adjust his posture and stand up straight.
The pair also made headlines for their walk at the service on Monday, with BBC news anchor Huw Edwards saying that their entrance into the church was “immaculate”. For the occasion, George wore a navy blue suit with a black tie, while Charlotte matched with her mother, as they both wore all-black A-line dress coats.
The seven-year-old also appeared to use her fashion choices to pay tribute to the late monarch. Attached to her dress, she wore a horseshoe-shaped diamond brooch, which eagle-eyed fans spotted as a “wonderful gesture” to the Queen who famously loved horses and the equestrian sport.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies