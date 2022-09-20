Viewers praise pallbearers who carried Queen’s coffin: ‘True heroes’
Soldiers carried the Queen’s coffin through Westminster and Windsor
The soldiers who carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin have been praised for their professionalism, “utmost precision” and “nerves of steel” during the state funeral on Monday.
Pallbearers from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carried the late monarch’s coffin through Westminster and Windsor, where the Queen was laid to rest.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, while a large wreath of flowers – chosen by King Charles III – were laid on top.
The unit of soldiers had a close connection with the Queen, who held the position of company commander and carried out a personal review of the company every 10 years.
Those watching the events from across the world highlighted the work of the eight pallbearers, with many describing them as “heroes”.
One Twitter user wrote: “I know people will say it’s their duty, but the eight pallbearers have been perfect in every way. They each deserve a medal.”
Another said: “What an absolutely incredible job those eight young men did as pallbearers today for Her Majesty.
“The utmost precision, and nerves of steel in front of billions. They have made themselves, their families and their country extremely proud.”
A third person wrote: “You were the true heroes of today. You made your families, your Queen, your King and your country proud.”
Another user said: “These eight lads carrying the Queen’s coffin. The crème de la crème, the Premier League of pall bearers.
“They carried the Queen into Westminster Hall five days ago. Into Westminster Abbey this morning. Back out now. Nerves (and spines and shoulders) of steel.”
During the funeral, the soldiers had to carry the coffin up the steps to the West Door of St George’s Chapel.
Former Conservative minister Eddie Hughes commented: “I held my breath for every step… These lads are amazing.”
The Queen’s Company retained its name until the monarch was laid to rest but will soon change to reflect the new King.
Former British Army soldier Major Adrian Weale told PA: “They became the Queen’s Company immediately after the death of George VI and the Queen has been commander ever since.
“It’s their role to protect her body, both in life and in death, remaining the Queen’s Company until King Charles decides otherwise. Their duties will then be transitioned to the next monarch.”
