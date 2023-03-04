Rebel Wilson claims Meghan Markle is ‘not as cool’ as Prince Harry

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebel Wilson has described the Duchess of Sussex as “not as cool” or “naturally warm” as her husband, the Duke of Sussex.

The Pitch Perfect star recalled her first encounter with the royal couple, which she said happened through a mutual friend who is a polo player.

Appearing on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Wilson, 43, said she introduced her mother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“We went up to Santa Barbara, met Harry, he could not have been nicer,” she said.

Cohen asked if she had met the couple before, to which Wilson said: “No, we just had a mutual friend in common, a polo player.”

She continued: “But then, Meghan was not as cool. Meghan wasn’t as naturally warm but then, maybe, my mum, being Australian, asked her all of these slightly rude questions, like, ‘Where are your kids?’ and things like that.

“I was like, ‘Mum, don’t ask her that!”

Cohen suggested: “Maybe that’s why [Meghan] was a little standoff-ish.”

Wilson agreed and joked: “Maybe that’s why she was like, ‘Who are these annoying convicts from Australia?”

The Senior Year star added that Harry was “lovely”.

Last May, Wilson alluded to Harry’s decision to step down as a working member of the royal family after meeting him at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

She posted a photograph of herself, her mother, and Harry posing together at the club and wrote in the caption: “Team Harry.”

The Australian actor, who recently got engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, also opened up this week about why she was “officially” banned from Disneyland.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Hasan Minhaj, she said she had broken on of the famous theme park’s big rules.

“I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland,” she said. “And I got officially banned.”

However, she revealed that the park ensured the ban fit into her schedule, adding: “They called me up and they said, ‘Rebel, what 30 days do you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?’

“And I was like, ‘Oh, June is fine’.”