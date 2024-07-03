Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Sam Thompson has revealed the truth about images showing him in tears outside of the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards last week.

The pictures emerged amid reports that the I’m A Celebrity winner was in relationship “crisis talks” with his long-term girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, and Love Island contestant, 27, began dating in 2019 after Thompson messaged McDermott on Instagram.

The couple briefly separated the following year when McDermott admitted she had cheated on Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity but confirmed they were back together just months later.

Thompson was seen being comforted by his best friend Pete Wicks after appearing to break down in tears at the TRIC awards following an alleged disagreement with McDermott on Tuesday (25 June).

“I wasn’t crying, I wasn’t actually crying. I just want to let everyone know that now,” he told his best friend Pete Wicks on their Staying Relevant podcast.

“Look, there’s no way of getting around it. I had actually received some bad news, so I actually was really sad, I’m not going to lie about it, but I was.”

He continued: ‘I let it go, I let it all out. I am head butting Pete’s shoulder. I am caressed into his armpit and he is being such a good mate saying “I am always there for you blah blah blah” and I am feeling very sorry for myself.”

open image in gallery Thompson spoke out about images that appeared to show im in tears ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Wicks joked, “Personally I just think it was Sam’s way of letting out the fact that we hadn’t won an award. I think that’s where the tears stemmed from.”

Thompson did not address his relationship at all, in an uncharacteristic move for the couple who post joint content and share the inside outs of their romance on a regular basis.

However, McDermott shared a picture of the couple sharing an ice cream around the same time that news of the “crisis talks” emerged.

The presenter appeared in his scheduled slot on Love Island Aftersun on Sunday (30 June), after reducing his commitments to the programme and accompanying podcast for its latest season.

open image in gallery Couple have been together for five years ( Getty Images )

A source detailed Thompson and McDermott’s ongoing relationship struggles to The Sun last week, claiming: “Since Christmas, Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result, their relationship has suffered.

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.

open image in gallery The friends at the TRIC Awards shortly before Thompson was pictured being comforted by Wicks ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

“Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

According to the publication, McDermott left her shared home with Thompson in London to stay with her parents in Essex before flying to Majorca for a modelling job.