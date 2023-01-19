Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has apparently revealed how she found out about her ex, Gerard Piqué, cheating on her. According to recent headlines, the singer said that she found out about his infidelity when some of her jam went missing.

The speculation about Shakira’s breakup first stemmed from a music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Te Felicito,” which was released in August 2022. The video also came out three months after she announced her split from Piqué, with whom she shares two children, Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

In one scene of the music video, Shakira could be seen looking into a refrigerator. According to ShowNews.today, Shakira was asked in an interview what she was looking for in the fridge. In response, she reportedly said: “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.”

ShowNews.today also reported that Shakira went on to do an interview with Spanish TV Program Socialite, where she apparently revealed that she found out Piqué was cheating on her because a jar of jam.

The singer said that there was one strawberry jam that she loved to eat that the soccer player strongly disliked. However, when she finished travelling for work, she allegedly came home and discovered that someone had eaten her jam.

Since Piqué allegedly didn’t like this food, Shakira then apparently realised that someone else had been in her house and eaten it.

On social media, fans have now criticised Piqué and the woman that he allegedly cheated on the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer with.

“Imagine having the audacity not only to f*** Shakira’s man but to eat Shakira’s jam,” one person tweeted.

“Men are an absolute insane species fr like ur gonna cheat SHAKIRA?? and let the woman EAT UR WIFES JAM??” another added. “THE MOTHER OR UR CHILDREN??”

Other twitter users praised Shakire for her discovery, one of whom wrote: “Shakira realised he cheated bc of the missing jam.. tbh I think women always know..I think the missing jam only confirmed what she knew.”

“Shakira when she noticed a bit of jam missing,” another tweeted, along with a meme of someone where glasses with lenses that read: “B**** what the f***”. “Kudos to her for putting it together and acting on it tho.”

However, others have questioned whether the reports about Shakira’s jam were really true.

“SOOO ur telling me that Shakira… with all the media, security cameras, and household employees she probably has didn’t know her husband was cheating until she noticed someone ate her strawberry jam? Entertaining narrative but PLSSSS,” one person tweeted.

Shakira and Piqué first announced their split in a joint statement in August, after 11 years of dating.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” they said, in the statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

In August, Piqué sparked outrage from Shakira fans when he was first spotted with his new and rumoured girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Shakira.