Fans are obsessed with Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Fans are obsessed with Snoop Dogg’s appearance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

This year, the A-lister is actually working at the Olympics, with the title of special correspondent with NBC Sports. In an interview with NBC at the start of the games on July 25, he hilariously discussed his responsibilities at work, which included greeting fans and athletes.

“I’ve been out here working the Olympics, talking to the athletes, to the families, and meeting the people and kissing the babies,” Snoop Dogg said, while wearing a gold blazer and black button-down shirt. “And doing the things that I do to politically stay correct, and just being Snoop Dogg.

He concluded: “That’s what I know how to do the best.”

In the comments, many fans expressed their amusement over Snoop Dogg’s responsibilities at the Olympics and acknowledged how excited they were to see him there.

“Snoop Dogg being the official USA Olympic commentator is my favorite side quest in this political season,” one wrote.

“I think I’d die if Snoop Dogg kissed my baby,” another joked, while a third added: “Snoop helping at the Olympics could bring the world together! Whoever signed off on this needs a raise!”

NBC has continued to post on social media about the rapper’s appearance at the Olympics. In one video shared to X (formerly known as Twitter) on July 28, Snoop Dogg was hilariously commenting on a badminton match between Team USA and Team China.

“This is a great rally right here between China and the US, right here,” he said in the background, as the two teams were playing badminton on the court. “As you see, it don’t stop until the casket drops. They rocking and rolling, back and forth.”

He continued to quip about the players as they were hitting the birdie with their rackets, adding: “‘Gimme that, no I need that. No over here... way up in the sky, now down. Back up, over there. Now over here, get out of the way. Move, I told you we need that.’”

In response to the tweet, fans once again acknowledged how thrilled they were to see Snoop Dogg’s work and hilarious comments at the Olympics.

“It’s amazing how everything Snoop touches somehow becomes more enjoyable. I mean, how does that even work? I don’t know, but it does,” one wrote, while another added: “We need more Snoop in sports coverage.”

“The best thing is watching this match with @SnoopDogg doing the commentary!” a third agreed.

The rapper also had the opportunity to attend some of the games in person, as he sat in the front row during Simon Biles’ competition in the Women’s Qualification on Sunday, July 28. Despite a calf injury, she still set the highest scores on the floor and vault during the competition.

There were many famous faces in the audience during Biles’ event, including Tom Cruise, Anna Wintour, Greta Gerwig, Wicked stars Ariana Grand and Cynthia Eriva, Nick Jonas, John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigan, and Olympics opening ceremony performer Lady Gaga.