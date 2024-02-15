Taylor Swift reveals what she thought about Travis Kelce serenading her

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift has revealed what she thought about Travis Kelce serenading her at the Super Bowl after party.

The 34-year-old singer shared her reaction to Kelce’s sweet gesture in a nightclub after the Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl. During the after party, which took place at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, The Chainsmokers played a remix of Swift’s hit tune, “You Belong With Me,” as Kelce was standing in the DJ booth and singing to his girlfriend. While on the stage, he took the opportunity to point at Swift, who responded by pointing back at him.

In a video from the event, posted to X on 14 February, one woman could be seen talking to the couple on the dance floor, as she said that she loved how Kelce “quickly” went to the DJ booth when Swift’s song came on. The “Anti-Hero” singer then responded by describing how much the moment meant to her.

“That was the most romantic thing I ever,” she said, before Kelce acknowledged how he heard the song playing at the perfect moment.

“You played it and I was literally coming out of the bathroom, and I’m like: ‘Yes!’” he said. “It was perfect timing, amazing.”

Swift then chimed in to recall how she and Kelce reunited on the dance floor, after he serenaded her with the tune, which is featured on her 2008 album, Fearless.

“And then we met in the middle, and I was like: ‘What’s happening in my life right now?’” she continued to explain, while Kelce gave her a kiss on the side of her head.

Following the Super Bowl win, The Chainsmokers shared a TikTok video of Kelce from the after party, as “You Belong With Me” was playing. In addition to singing and dancing to the remix of the tune, the NFL star looked towards the crowd to find Taylor, before pointing at her and then at himself. He went on to change the lyrics of the tune while serenading her, singing: “Are you in love with me?”

The Chainsmokers also celebrated the opportunity they had to play “You Belong With Me” at the party, writing: “Move a song up in the set list for the occasion.”

Meanwhile, multiple videos on social media showed Swift’s reaction to Kelce singing to her as she was standing on the dance floor. As her boyfriend continued to sing along to the tune, Swift responded by happily pointing back at him, with a drink in hand. She then held her beverage up and smiled.

This wasn’t the only point of the night when the couple, who started dating last year, sang Swift’s music. When they made an appearance at XS Nightclub, which featured Marshmello as the DJ, they were spotted singing along to a remix of another one of Swift’s hit songs, “Love Story.” While they were dancing together to the tune, they also had the opportunity to exchange a sweet kiss.

On 11 February, Swift first attended the Super Bowl, alongside friends Blake Lively and Ice Spice, and cheered her boyfriend on as the Chiefs won the big game against the San Francisco 49ers. Her appearance at Allegiant Stadium also came after a lengthy flight from Tokyo, Japan, where she spent the previous nights performing her Eras Tour.

For the game, the “Cruel Summer” singer wore black jeans, a black top, her signature red lipstick, and a red jacket slung over her shoulder, in honour of the Chiefs’ red uniforms. Her accessory also had a deeper meaning, as Swift was wearing a necklace with the number “87” around her neck, a tribute to Kelce’s team number.

Following the Chief’s big win, Swift travelled down to the field with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, who could be seen holding the singer’s arm in hers. After the NFL star stood up to accept the trophy and cheer along with the crowd, he joined his mother and Swift back on the field, where he hugged and kissed the Grammy Award winner.

“Come here, girl,” Kelce could be heard telling his girlfriend, before enveloping her in a huge hug.