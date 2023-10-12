Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TJ Holmes and ex Marilee Fiebig have reached a divorce settlement nearly one year after his romance with former Good Morning America co-host Amy Robach was revealed.

In court records seen by Us Weekly, lawyers for Holmes and Fiebig finalised paperwork on 11 October. A certificate of dissolution has been processed in New York County Supreme Court, but the settlement and divorce judgement are pending.

The former couple have a court appearance scheduled for 9 January 2024, according to Page Six. Holmes, 46, and Fiebig, 45, were married in 2010 and share a 10-year-old daughter, Sabine.

The settlement comes 10 months after the TV anchor filed for divorce from Fiebig amid rumours he was in a secret relationship with Robach. According to reports, Holmes and Fiebig separated in August while Robach and her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, also reportedly broke up that month, and the two began their relationship around the same time.

Following reports of their alleged affair, ABC News president Kim Godwin made the executive decision to pull the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors off the air, as the network reportedly referred to their rumoured relationship as “an internal and external disruption”.

Weeks later, Holmes and Robach officially exited the network. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson for ABC News told The Independent in January 2023. “We recognise their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

While the pair have not addressed the allegations directly, Holmes and Robach jokingly alluded to reports of their alleged affair days before they were pulled off the air. During a segment of GMA3, Holmes sarcastically remarked that it’s been “a great week” amid reports of their relationship.

“You know, it’s too bad it’s Friday, it’s been a great week,” he said. “I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it, take it all in.”

Robach proceeded to laugh, as she noted that the week wasn’t enjoyable for her. “Speak for yourself,” she said. “I am very excited about the weekend, and I’m sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here, at least some of us do.”

Months after leaving GMA3, Holmes and Robach shared their first Instagram post together, seemingly confirming their relationship. The photo showed a picture of Robach’s legs next to Holmes, with the pair both wearing Nike running sneakers and leggings. “#nycmarathon2023,” she captioned the post in August.

After Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December, she issued a statement about her and Holmes’ daughter through her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter,” Lehman said. “To that end, TJ’s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible.”

Lehman said she was unhappy about Holmes’s behaviour throughout the divorce proceedings, before she acknowledged Fiebig’s gratitude for support during this time. “Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by TJ’s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party’s daughter,” the statement continued. “Marilee has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to a new beginning in this new year.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Holmes and Fiebig for comment.