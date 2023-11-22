Travis Kelce says he tried to delete his ‘nonsense’ tweets before they went viral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Travis Kelce has hilariously confessed that he attempted to delete some of his tweets before they went viral.

The 34-year-old football star spoke candidly about his previous posts on X - formerly known as Twitter - during an episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce, which aired on 22 November. The comments came after some of Kelce’s funny tweets from 2010 and 2011 resurfaced amid his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift.

When Jason quipped that everyone is “a big fan of college Travis on Twitter”, the Kansas City Chiefs star acknowledged that his posts weren’t really noticed back then. However, Kelce explained that he was trying to remove his tweets from social media even before they went viral.

“What’s hilarious is that nobody followed me back then,” he said. “But I will say I have been trying to get all those tweets deleted. Like since I got into the league, I’m like: ‘Gosh, I just want all those things to get deleted.’”

He poked fun at how his tweets are now being mocked, adding: “And sure enough, it came surface-level and everybody f***ing dove in, in 2011. What a f***ing year that was.”

The Philadelphia Eagles star continued to discuss the viral responses to his brother’s tweets. He even referenced how Jimmy Fallon and his band performed a song, titled “The Ballad of Travis Kelce”, on The Tonight Show - in which the late-night host recited Kelce’s old tweets. The two brothers highlighted the now fan-favourite post, which reads: “I just gave a squirle a piece of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

Kelce later revealed the meanings behind some of his viral tweets, noting that he would simply share the remarks for fun. “I was just using Twitter like a diary. I’m just out here saying nonsense - ‘I just gave a squirrel a piece of bread’ - and spelled squirrel like a jacka**,” Kelce said.

Jason mocked his brother for his spelling of “squirrel” in the tweet, before claiming that’s the reason why the post went viral in the first place. “I’m only spelling squirrel like that from now on, I don’t know why it’s spelled the other way,” he joked. “This one gets crushed, but I think the only reason it’s getting crushed is because of the spelling. Outside of that, if I’m throwing bread around and a squirrel is eating it I’d be pretty pumped up.”

Earlier this month, fans of the A-list couple took to X to share screenshots of some of Kelce’s old tweets - including one post from 2010 that reads: “#Chipotle will always be a great choice!!!!”

The NFL player’s tweets have unsurprisingly resurfaced amid his relationship with Swift, who he’s been romantically linked to since the summer. The dating speculation first began in July, when Kelce confessed that he tried and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it during her Eras Tour show. On his podcast, he later invited the “Anti-Hero” singer to one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium - an invitation she famously accepted on 24 September. Since then, Swift has attended three more of Kelce’s games.

Kelce showed his support for Swift when he attended her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 11 November. During the concert, Swift gave a shout-out to the Chiefs player when she changed her “Karma” lyrics to reflect their relationship. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, letting out a laugh as fans in the audience screamed in response. The “All Too Well” singer was later seen running into his arms and kissing the NFL player following the concert, as he whisked her away backstage.

In an interview withWSJ Magazine published on 20 November, Kelce described how much he admires Swift’s skills as a musician. “I’ve never been a man of words. Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f***ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” he explained.

Although he acknowledged the public attention his personal life has received because he’s “never dated anyone with that kind of aura around them,” Kelce specified that he’s not letting the media affect his relationship.

“But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it,” he said. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life.

“When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”