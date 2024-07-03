Support truly

Wimbledon‘s Royal Box is known for hosting a starry guest list – and there are plenty of familiar faces in the stands on day three.

They will be watching as Emma Raducanu is back at the SW19 court, facing Elise Mertens for a place in the third round.

It comes just one day after Andy Murray was forced to pull out from the men’s singles as he recovers from an operation on a spinal cyst 10 days ago. He is still billed to play in the men’s doubles alongside brother Jamie on Thursday and in the mixed doubles alongside Raducanu, the former US Open champion.

Above the mingling crowds, fans can expect to see some famous faces over the next two weeks. Each year, the Royal Box is a focal point of celebrity happenings, like last year when American musician Ariana Grande caused a frenzy among her fans when she appeared at the men’s singles final not wearing her wedding ring.

Monday’s crew of A-listers were a familiar crowd, including David Attenborough, Baroness Floella Benjamin and David Beckham. Day two saw Sir Cliff Richard, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon all watching the tennis drama unfold.

The Royal Box, situated in the prime-viewing slot at Centre Court, has been used for the entertainment of friends and guests of Wimbledon since 1922, and it has 74 exclusive seats. Invitations are sent by the Chairman of the All England Club, but members of The Championships’ Organising Committee and The Lawn Tennis Association can make suggestions.

Many celebrities are returning guests, like Beckham and his mother Sandra, while new generations of actors and public figures are inducted into the Wimbledon VIP world each year.

Find out all of the familiar faces in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, below:

The Duchess of Gloucester

open image in gallery The Duchess of Gloucester is known for being an avid tennis spectator ( Getty Images )

Birgitte Eva van Deurs Henriksen, the Duchess of Gloucester, is a Danish-born member of the British royal family – she is married to The Duke of Gloucester, who is a cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Members of the royal family are often present in the Royal Box throughout the tennis championships, with immediate members of the King’s family typically expected to make appearances as the competition heats up in week two. Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales represented the Royal Family at the men’s singles final.

Theresa May and her husband Phillip

open image in gallery The Mays at Wimbledon in 2017 ( Getty Images )

The former prime minister, who served from 2016 to 2019, is attending Wimbledon today alongside her husband Phillip.

She previously attended the games as prime minister in 2018, and sat next to the Prince and Princess of Wales at the time.

Justin Rose and his wife Kate

open image in gallery Rose and his wife at Wimbledon in 2017 ( Getty Images )

The 43-year-old professional golfer Justin Rose and his wife, Kate, are regular Royal Box guests.

Maria Sharapova

open image in gallery Retired Russian tennis player Sharapova at the Met Gala in May ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The former world number one tennis player is taking a well-earnt seat in the Wimbledon stands today.

Since her debut in 2004, she has acquired five major titles: two at the French Open and one each at the Australian Open, the US Open and Wimbledon. She won 36 titles in total.

Debbie Jevans

open image in gallery Jevans with the Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon in 2022 ( Getty Images )

The former British tennis player and current sports executive reached the Wimbledon mixed doubles finals in 1978 with her future husband and Wimbledon referee Andrew Jarrett.

In July 2023, she was the first woman to become chair of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Board, succeeding Ian Hewitt.

Amanda Pritchard

open image in gallery The NHS boss will be in the stands next to Theresa May today ( Getty Images )

Pritchard has been the Chief Executive of NHS England since August 2021, and worked previously as a healthcare policy advisor.