Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to unveil final Budget before general election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All eyes are on Jeremy Hunt today as the Chancellor will deliver his Budget in the House of Commons.

The Budget is likely to be the last one before the UK goes to the polls in a general election that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will take place at some point this year.

Mr Hunt, who has faced pressure from Tory MPs to ease the record-high tax burden, is expected to make a 2p cut to national insurance one of his central pledges.

But plenty more announcements are likely to be made. Stay with us to keep up with them as they’re announced in addition to the latest reaction and analysis.

Here’s the latest:

11.05am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been preparing the Opposition’s Budget response with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

In a post on X, he said: “Preparing our #Budget2024 response with Rachel.

“If Labour is privileged enough to deliver the next budget, my mission-driven government will make working people better off for the long term.”

11am

It was all smiles from Jeremy Hunt and his Treasury team outside 11 Downing Street as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Budget after Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon.

Will Hunt reduce income tax?

We won’t know until the Chancellor delivers his speech in the Commons, but Jeremy Hunt has been widely reported to have defied calls from some in Downing Street and many Conservative MPs to reduce income tax, which is more expensive but better understood by many voters.

Mr Hunt was said to have taken the decision after the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded the amount of fiscal headroom available for delivering tax cuts or spending commitments, within the Chancellor’s self-imposed rule of having debt falling as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

An income tax cut, previously promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, could reportedly still feature in a fiscal event later this year or in the Conservative election manifesto.

Two former home secretaries criticised the move, with Suella Braverman saying “my preference would be 2p off the basic rate of income tax” and Dame Priti Patel calling for the unfreezing of income tax thresholds.

10.50am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appeared outside 11 Downing Street with his Treasury team and held up the famous red briefcase ahead of his Budget speech later today.

Will the Chancellor scrap ‘tourism tax’?

Dame Priti Patel has asked Mr Hunt to scrap the tourism tax and reintroduce VAT-free shopping for tourists.

The former home-secretary and the Conservative Party Member for Witham said the move would “give businesses a real boost”, saying the current tax on tourism is making Britain less attractive for tourists.

Writing in the Telegraph, Dame Priti said: “Our country now needs more pro-business measures to secure future growth and with the Budget approaching the Chancellor must consider scrapping the tourism tax and reintroducing VAT-free shopping for foreign visitors.

“Our competitors in Europe have already taken advantage, with France experiencing record levels of tourism spend in 2022 and 2023 as they attract high-spending tourists.

“High-spenders and tourists from the USA, Canada, the Middle East and China are now finding Paris and other European cities a more attractive destination than London and the UK.”

Martin Lewis on what he’s looking for in the Budget

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed what he’s looking for when the Chancellor delivers his speech.

What’s Labour saying?

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour is “now the party of economic responsibility” and has accused the Tories of overseeing “fourteen years of economic failure”.

She said: “The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down.

“Taxes are rising, prices are still going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession. Nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade.”

Labour also said any reductions in the Chancellor’s Budget would be cancelled out by the Government’s continued freeze on tax thresholds, meaning more people are dragged into a higher band as their pay increases.

How are house prices looking going into the Budget?

Annual growth in house prices turned positive for the first time in around a year in February, according to an index.

Across the UK, property values increased by 1.2% annually in February, following a 0.2% fall in January, Nationwide Building Society said.

It marked the first month since January 2023 that Nationwide recorded positive annual growth in house prices. In that month, there was a 1.1% year-on-year increase.

On a month-on-month basis, house prices increased by 0.7% in February, taking the average UK house price to £260,420.

A look at the key numbers, opinion polls and calendar dates before the Budget

When will the Budget be announced?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be on his feet to deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm. His speech will be preceded by Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility are expected to publish its outlook at around 1.30pm.

9.50am

Cabinet ministers are meeting before the Chancellor delivers his Budget at 12.30pm today.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps were among those photographed as they arrived at Downing Street.