Giuliani disbarred in NY as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump's 2020 election loss

Rudolph Giuliani has been disbarred. The former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal adviser to Donald Trump received the decision Tuesday from an appeals court in Manhattan.

The court ruled that Giuliani repeatedly made false statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss. Giuliani had already had his New York law license suspended for false statements he made after the election. Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote.