Labour will raise an extra £5bn a year from cracking down on tax evasion and avoidance. Not to be outdone, the Tories maintain they can obtain £6bn a year from closing tax loopholes and driving against tax dodging.

Welcome to the fantasy world of British politics. It’s one in which every party has at various times promised to do more to bolster revenue collection.

Pretty much each annual Budget sees the chancellor making a pledge along those lines. Similarly, at the party conferences: mention a clampdown on schemes set up to help the rich escape their dues, it’s bound to get applause; the faithful will love it.