Labour leader Keir Starmer branded the Prime Minister “inaction man” over his record in Government, telling the Commons: “Probation, prison, schools, China, yet again inaction man fails to heed the warning and then blames everyone else for the consequences.

“On Sunday, the Home Secretary celebrated her first anniversary in post. That is if you overlook the six days she missed when she was deemed a national security risk.

“In that year, 40,000 people have crossed the Channel on a small boat, and the taxpayer is now spending £6 million a day on hotel bills. He is failing to stop terrorists strolling out of prison, failing to guard Britain against hostile actors, he is completely failing to stop the boats.”