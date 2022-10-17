Pound gains as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to announce financial plan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The pound has rebounced as the British chancellor announced he would make an emergency fiscal statement.

Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out billions of pounds in savings to stabilise public finances after his predecessor’s tax-slashing mini-Budget sparked market chaos.

Sterling made some gains on Monday morning after dropping slightly over the weekend.

It rose from just over $1.12 in early trading to just under just $1.13 at around 6.45am - shortly after Mr Hunt made the announcement of an emergency statement.

The new chancellor was appointed on Friday after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked just weeks after taking on the role.

