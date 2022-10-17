Pound gains as new chancellor Jeremy Hunt set to announce financial plan
The pound has rebounced as the British chancellor announced he would make an emergency fiscal statement.
Jeremy Hunt is expected to set out billions of pounds in savings to stabilise public finances after his predecessor’s tax-slashing mini-Budget sparked market chaos.
Sterling made some gains on Monday morning after dropping slightly over the weekend.
It rose from just over $1.12 in early trading to just under just $1.13 at around 6.45am - shortly after Mr Hunt made the announcement of an emergency statement.
The new chancellor was appointed on Friday after Kwasi Kwarteng was sacked just weeks after taking on the role.
More follows...
