Covid news live: New study says India suffered up to 3.3 million excess deaths during pandemic
India may have suffered as many as 3.3 million excess deaths during the Covid pandemic, according to a new study.
The study was led by Dr Prabhat Jha and Dr Paul Novosad from the Centre for Global Health Research at the University of Toronto and the department of economics at Dartmouth College. India’s official death count due to Covid stands at just over 421,000, and the government has criticised previous excess deaths studies.
On Monday, the health ministry said that India completed the administration of about 440 million vaccinations. However, this just means that only about 10 per cent of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.
India’s major cities have seen their Covid case numbers fall dramatically since the devastating second wave spread through the country, but several states are seeing surging infections. In India’s remote northeast, fresh data from the health ministry suggests that four out of seven states witnessed more than 16 per cent increase in coronavirus infections compared to the last week. And yesterday it was confirmed that southern Kerala had seen more than 110,000 new cases in just seven days.
Meanwhile in Australia, Melbourne is all set to lift its strict lockdown from late on Tuesday, after authorities said that they have been able to contain the spread of the Delta variant there. But Sydney is possibly going to extend its lockdown, according to local reports.
India’s remote northeast sees spike in weekly cases
India’s northeastern states have seen a spike in weekly Covid-19 cases, the latest health ministry data shows.
Four out of seven states in the northeast — except Assam — witnessed more than a 16 per cent increase in coronavirus infections last week.
One of the states, Mizoram, has seen a spike of about 56 per cent in one week.
Kerala in south India and now the northeastern region are among the only places that are seeing a spurt in Covid-19 infections. Everywhere else, the numbers have dramatically gone down.
On Saturday, fresh data revealed that Kerala had seen more than 110,000 new cases in just one week.
On Monday, for the first time in more than 130 days, India registered less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases across the country.
Only 10% of eligible Indians inoculated so far
India’s health ministry says the country has now administered about 440 million vaccinations since January, when the vaccination programme was first rolled out across the country.
While it’s an impressive number, it still means that only about 10 per cent of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated to date.
Data from the government’s Co-WIN platform suggests that about 26 per cent of India’s eligible population is partially vaccinated — i.e., they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The health ministry on Monday also said that Maharashtra — in western India — became the first state to vaccinate more than 10 million people with both doses of the vaccine.
Experts have said India needs to dramatically ramp up its vaccination numbers if it wants to achieve the target of inoculating the entire adult population by 31 December this year.
India could have 3.3m Covid deaths - study
According to a new study, India may have suffered as many as 3.3 million excess deaths during the Covid pandemic. The official Covid-19 deaths stand at just over 421,000.
The study was led by Dr Prabhat Jha and Dr Paul Novosad from the Centre for Global Health Research at the University of Toronto and the department of economics at Dartmouth College.
The study, Hindustan Times reported, is based on the excess mortality rate — from June 2020 to June 2021 — across eight states and seven cities. They then extrapolated the data to arrive at the final estimate.
The study is yet to be peer-reviewed.
Previously, the Indian government has defended its official death count and called studies that predict the real toll of Covid-19 in the country as “fallacious.” In a statement recently, India said that “given the robust and statute-based death registration system in India, missing out on deaths is unlikely.”
That came after a previous excess mortality study indicated the Covid death toll in India could be more than 10 times the official count.
