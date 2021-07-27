✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

India may have suffered as many as 3.3 million excess deaths during the Covid pandemic, according to a new study.

The study was led by Dr Prabhat Jha and Dr Paul Novosad from the Centre for Global Health Research at the University of Toronto and the department of economics at Dartmouth College. India’s official death count due to Covid stands at just over 421,000, and the government has criticised previous excess deaths studies.

On Monday, the health ministry said that India completed the administration of about 440 million vaccinations. However, this just means that only about 10 per cent of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

India’s major cities have seen their Covid case numbers fall dramatically since the devastating second wave spread through the country, but several states are seeing surging infections. In India’s remote northeast, fresh data from the health ministry suggests that four out of seven states witnessed more than 16 per cent increase in coronavirus infections compared to the last week. And yesterday it was confirmed that southern Kerala had seen more than 110,000 new cases in just seven days.

Meanwhile in Australia, Melbourne is all set to lift its strict lockdown from late on Tuesday, after authorities said that they have been able to contain the spread of the Delta variant there. But Sydney is possibly going to extend its lockdown, according to local reports.