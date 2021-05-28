Healthcare workers in an ICU ward at a government hospital in Mumbai on 27 May, 2021. (Getty Images)

The Indian government has said that the country was on the downswing of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 and expressed hope that the trend will last even when restrictions are lifted.

At the same time, the government said that the number of active coronavirus cases was still very high.

Government adviser VK Paul said there has been a stabilisation of the second wave in most parts of India in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and positivity rate.

The second wave of the pandemic hit India this year, overwhelming its health system and taking the country’s overall caseload to more than 27 million.

India’s home affairs ministry has directed the states and union territories to continue the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines till 30 June. Ministry secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order that despite the declining trend, the number of active cases was still very high, according to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the spread in the UK of a Covid-19 variant, first detected in India, could threaten the plan to lift all restrictions on 21 June. The government will decide on 14 June whether the restrictions can be removed.