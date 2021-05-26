Family members perform the final rites at a cremation ground for Covid-19 victims in New Delhi, India, on 24 May, 2021. (EPA)

India is in talks with manufacturers of both Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines as several states flag a shortage of doses and are forced to suspend their inoculation campaign.

While Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India next year, Pfizer is ready to offer 50 million shots in 2021 but it wants significant regulatory relaxations, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing sources.

This comes after both the manufacturers refused to send their Covid-19 vaccines to Indian states directly, saying they will only deal with the federal government.

India is currently using Covishield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India — and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to inoculate its population. A third vaccine, Russian’s Sputnik V, has also been approved and is being used on a smaller scale.

With 208,921 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, India’s overall infection tally has crossed 27 million.

Meanwhile, Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and the clinical trial showed no major safety issue. This comes as the US announced that more than half of all adults in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19.