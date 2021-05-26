Coronavirus news - live: India looks to Pfizer and Moderna amid vaccine shortage as cases cross 27 million
India is in talks with manufacturers of both Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines as several states flag a shortage of doses and are forced to suspend their inoculation campaign.
While Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India next year, Pfizer is ready to offer 50 million shots in 2021 but it wants significant regulatory relaxations, news agency Press Trust of India reported, citing sources.
This comes after both the manufacturers refused to send their Covid-19 vaccines to Indian states directly, saying they will only deal with the federal government.
India is currently using Covishield — the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India — and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to inoculate its population. A third vaccine, Russian’s Sputnik V, has also been approved and is being used on a smaller scale.
With 208,921 new coronavirus cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, India’s overall infection tally has crossed 27 million.
Meanwhile, Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine was shown to be effective in adolescents aged 12-17 and the clinical trial showed no major safety issue. This comes as the US announced that more than half of all adults in the country have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
Pandemic takes toll on mental health
Mental health helplines have reported an increase in the number of distress calls after the second wave of Covid-19 hit India.
Abdul Mabood, founder of the Delhi-based SNEHI foundation, told The Indian Express that there’s been a rise in people inflicted with helplessness, acute anxiety, panic, grief and guilt.
Another mental health helpline, run by NIMHANS, has seen a spike in the number of daily calls this April when India battled a devastating second wave of the pandemic.
Bharat Biotech says WHO nod for its vaccine expected by September
India’s Bharat Biotech has said that it has submitted application for Emergency Use Listing of its Covid-19 vaccine — Covaxin — to the World Health Organisation and expects approval by July-September.
This comes after reports that Indians inoculated with Covaxin may not be allowed to travel internationally because the vaccine has not been approved by the WHO yet.
India’s coronavirus infection tally crosses 27 million
India reported 208,921 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the overall infection tally to 27.16 million.
4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, and total fatalities now stand at 311,388.
Experts say these numbers underestimate the actual toll.
The New York Times has estimated the true numbers and even its best-case scenario assumes a true infection count 15 times higher than the official number of recorded cases.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 26 May, 2021.
