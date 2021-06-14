Coronavirus news - live: India plans vaccine delivery by drones in remote areas as inoculation drive ramps up
Follow the latest updates
The Indian government is planning to use drones for delivery of Covid-19 vaccines to people living in remove parts of the country, according to media reports.
The government has invited bids for delivery of medical supplies and vaccines to areas with difficult terrains by drones.
Till now, only the state of Telangana had considered this delivery method in India. It will likely begin the first phase of trial flights of drones in the last week of June.
India is rushing to vaccinate its population against Covid-19 as states begin to ease restrictions on travel and economic activities after a dip in daily infections.
70,421 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, the lowest since 31 March. India added 3,921 deaths, taking the overall fatality count to 374,305.
Some medical workers have trekked more than six hours on foot and ponies to reach remote areas and vaccinate the nomadic and shepherd tribes in the mountains, according to Reuters.
Meanwhile, the US is grappling with an ever-growing surplus of coronavirus vaccine and looming expiration dates.
President Biden announced last week that the US would donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine. This plan is part of the G7 pledge to donate a billion vaccine doses to poorer countries.
India dismisses report on undercounting of deaths
The Indian government has dismissed a report that claimed the country’s actual death toll is five-to-seven times more than the official number of fatalities.
The government was responding to a report by The Economist which claimed the “government’s numbers represent a disturbingly small fraction of the real figure.”
Without naming the publication, the central government termed the article “speculative” and “misinformed”.
India's fatalities due to Covid-19 stand at 374,305, but experts have said the real numbers are much higher.
Delhi eases more restrictions as cases fall
The national capital Delhi has eased restrictions, placed to contain the spread of Covid-19, from today as its positivity rate declined to 0.35 per cent on Sunday.
The government has allowed shops, malls and restaurants to reopen from today. Salons and weekly markets can also open, but schools and colleges will continue to remain shut.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said the reopening is being done on a trial basis, and curbs will be put back in place if the number of Covid-19 cases rises.
Delhi reported 255 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 23 deaths.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Monday 14 June, 2021
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies