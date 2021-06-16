Coronavirus news- live: India allows walk-in for vaccinations to all adults to boost inoculation
The Indian government has removed the mandatory requirement to pre-book vaccinations through online registration, allowing walk-in registrations at all centres to speed up the inoculation drive in the country.
The health ministry also confirmed that clinical trials for the Novavax vaccine are at an advanced stage in India, saying the early results for efficacy are promising. The vaccine will be produced locally by the Serum Institute of India.
As infections are receding in India, the country’s iconic Taj Mahal monument and others will be thrown open to visitors from Wednesday. All monuments operated by the Archaeological Society of India (ASI) will now be opened to revive tourism across several states.
Meanwhile, California has begun what is being described as the "Grand Reopening". The state has removed rules on social distancing and limits on capacity at restaurants, bars, supermarkets, gyms and stadiums. Disneyland was also opened up for out-of-state tourists.
And the British government has reduced the gap between two doses of Covid vaccines from 12 weeks to 8 weeks for people over 40 amid ongoing fears over the Delta variant.
India Covid tally sees slight rise in infections as restrictions eased
After several days of falling infections as India’s devastating second wave appeared to be dying down, the South Asian nation recorded 62,224 new Covid infections on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the health ministry.
This is a slight jump in daily infections, up by some 1,750 cases from Monday, when 60,471 Covid cases were reported. That was the lowest figure since 31 March.
The total Covid caseload for India now stands at 29.63 million with 379,573 total fatalities after 2,542 new deaths were added today.
Even as overall cases are declining in India, experts are raising alarm over the potential for another spike in cases as restrictions have been eased in many places and people have started crowding again in public.
“Delhi’s top mall saw a footfall of 19,000 people last weekend- as soon as it reopened. Have we gone totally mad?” said Ambrish Mithal, a doctor with a Max HealthCare hospital in Delhi. “Wait for COVID19 to explode again- and blame the government, hospitals, country.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the Covid pandemic for Wednesday 16 June, 2021.
