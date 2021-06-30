File: Covid-19 patients are being treated inside an intensive care unit of a hospital in Delhi on 28 May, 2021 (Getty Images)

Even as India continues to grapple with black fungus infections among Covid-19 patients, a hospital in the national capital Delhi has reported cases of another post-coronavirus complication.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has reported five cases of Cytomegalovirus-related rectal bleeding in patients who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19. One of them died due to “massive bleeding and severe Covid chest disease,” the hospital said.

Dr Anil Arora from the hospital was quoted as saying in media reports that the patients presented with symptoms like abdominal pain and bleeding in stools an average of 20 to 30 days after their first Covid diagnosis.

He said that Cytomegalovirus exists in the body in an asymptomatic form, but symptoms are seen when a person’s immunity is compromised, according to news agency PTI. Covid-19 and the medicines used in its treatment affect immunity, making a person more susceptible to other infections, he said.

Meanwhile, the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine have said that the shot is 90 per cent effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India.