Coronavirus news – live: India court says deaths from lack of oxygen ‘no less than genocide’ as cases top 20m
Follow the latest news live here
Amid widespread shortages of oxygen in hospitals across several cities in India, a high court has said that the deaths of Covid patients due to the non-supply of oxygen is a criminal act and “not less than a genocide” by those responsible for procuring the supply.
This comes after the number of Covid-19 infections surged past 20 million in the country. India added another 382,000 cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, and reported another 3,780 deaths.
Experts have said that the actual numbers could be higher than the official tally, and have warned of “horrible” weeks ahead.
The Delhi High Court also slammed the Modi government over the oxygen crisis, asking why contempt action should not be initiated against it for not complying with judicial orders to supply oxygen to the national capital.
Facing oxygen shortages, several hospitals in the city have approached the court for help since April.
More states moved on Tuesday to impose restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Bihar announced a lockdown until 15 May after the state recorded 11,407 new Covid-19 cases.
Read more:
Shortage of engineers preventing further sharing of vaccine tech, AstraZeneca says
AstraZeneca has said it does not have enough engineers to further share technology on its Covid vaccine with other global manufacturers amid growing pressure on pharmaceutical giants to give up control over the production of their life-saving jabs.
Health campaigners have called on AstraZeneca and other companies to waive their intellectual property rights to help deal with a global shortage of supply for Covid-19 vaccines.
Our science correspondent, Samuel Lovett, has the full story below:
Shortage of engineers preventing further sharing of vaccine technology, says AstraZeneca
Manufacturers facing growing pressure to transfer vaccine blueprints to other companies to help increase global production of doses
Amid second wave, India loses 7 million jobs
India’s unemployment rate rose to nearly 8 per cent in April, the highest in the last four months, as the country battles a second wave of the pandemic.
Unemployment increased to 7.97 per cent from 6.5 per cent in March, with more than seven million jobs lost last month, Bloomberg said, citing data from Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy.
"There is a fall in the jobs available. This could be due to the lockdowns," CMIE Managing Director Mahesh Vyas told Bloomberg.
At least 11 states in India have imposed some form of restrictions to stem the spread of the virus.
Panic and chaos inside Delhi’s hospitals
Amid soaring infections that have seen India rise above 20 million cases, Delhi’s healthcare system has collapsed.
Families face a daily struggle to acquire basic medical supplies by any means they can, and even hospitals and Covid facilities face repeated uncertainty over their oxygen supplies.
Ambulances could be seen lined up outside each of half a dozen hospitals visited by The Independent in the past few days, with a new patient arriving every few minutes.
Cremation grounds and graveyards are working round the clock, as people continue to die outside hospitals while waiting for a bed or in home quarantine.
Stuti Mishra reports:
‘I don’t know what else I can do’: panic and chaos inside Delhi’s hospitals as Covid overwhelms capital
The healthcare system has collapsed under unprecedented pressure, reports Stuti Mishra from India’s capital
India revises Covid testing rules
The central government issued new coronavirus testing guidelines on Tuesday in an attempt to reduce the pressure on laboratories.
The guidelines state that people who have tested positive once — either through the rapid antigen test or RT-PCR — must not be tested again.
It also says that no testing is required for a person, who has recovered, at the time of discharge from hospital.
The need for an RT-PCR test of healthy individuals, who are traveling inter-state, can also be removed, the government circular said.
India allocates foreign aid to states
The central government has said the aid received from other countries has been allocated to different states, keeping in mind equitable distribution.
At least 40 countries have sent medical equipment, oxygen concentrators and other supplies to India as it struggles to contain a deadly second wave of the virus.
Nine hospitals in the national capital Delhi, which has sounded alarm over shortage of oxygen in the last few weeks, are among the list of institutions that have received Covid-19 supplies, according to The Indian Express.
India reports 382,315 new cases and 3,780 deaths in 24 hours
India reported 382,315 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning and 3,780 deaths, pushing the total number of fatalities to 226,188.
There are concerns that the slight drop in coronavirus cases in India, from a peak of more than 400,000, could be because of a decline in testing rates. India tested around 1,900,000 samples on 30 April and just over 1,500,000 on 3 May, according to an analysis by The Wire.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 5 May.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies