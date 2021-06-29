Passengers wait in a queue to give a nasal swab sample for a Covid-19 test after arriving at a railway platform in Indian city of Mumbai on 28 June, 2021 (AFP via Getty Images)

Even though the number of new Covid-19 cases added each day in India has declined significantly in recent weeks, an expert is warning that the country’s devastating second wave is not over yet.

Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research, cautioned that the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that overwhelmed India has still not subsided as 80 districts in the country still have a high positivity rate.

India reported 37,566 new infections on Tuesday morning, the first time in 102 days that its daily toll dropped below 40,000. The total caseload now stands at 30.31 million, with a death toll of 397,637. Deaths rose by 907 in the past 24 hours.

Speaking at a meeting called by India’s health minister to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, Dr Bhargava said that there should not be any laxity at this stage and the vaccines available in India have been found effective against Covid-19 variants.

Meanwhile, Australia has stepped up vaccinations after a rise in the number of new infections. The Delta variant of Covid-19, which was first detected in India, has hit five of Australia’s eight states and territories.

The government has now decided to that all high-risk aged-care workers must be vaccinated with at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by mid-September, and employees working at quarantine facilities must also be inoculated.