Covid UK news – live: Thousands ‘pinged’ in NHS app error as travel tests branded ‘rip-off’
Thousands of people may have self-isolated unnecessarily after an error with the NHS app, a government source has revealed.
Speaking to the Guardian, a Whitehall whistleblower said users had been pinged after having close contact with an infected person five days prior to them displaying symptoms. However, Public Health England and the track-and-trace service define close contact as happening two days before the first signs of infection.
Health secretary Sajid Javid has promised to fix the issue, weeks after the issue was flagged to his predecessor Matt Hancock.
In response, the shadow health minister Justin Madder called the situation “shambolic” and ministers “hapless”. “The Covid app has been one mess after another and a lack of clear information and guidance around the app only undermines its effectiveness,” he said.
Meanwhile, Lord Tyrie, the former head of the Competition and Markets Authority, has hit out at how expensive Covid-19 tests are. In some venues, they cost upwards of £200.
Describing PCR tests as a "a predictable Covid rip-off", he added that the CMA should done more to stop “price-gouging”, as it did successfully with products like hand sanitiser at the start of the pandemic.
As mentioned earlier, thousands of people are likely to have self-isolated unnecessarily because of an error on the NHS Covid-19 app.
Here’s Eleanor Sly with more details:
Vaccine boosters to be recommended for all Americans
Coronavirus vaccine boosters are likely to be recommended for all Americans, it has emerged.
The shots will be administered eight months after people received their second jab.
The move comes a week after US health officials advised boosters for some people with weakened immune systems.
The US Food and Drug Administration will need to approve the extra shots before a mass roll-out, with a decision on the Pfizer vaccine expected soon.
Japan set to extend state of emergency
Japan will extend its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until 12 September, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.
The measures, which were initially supposed to last until 31 August, will affect less than 60 per cent of the country’s population.
This comes after Tokyo saw a record 5,773 new infections on Friday.
After public health officials approved the extension , the economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said: “Many experts expressed an extremely strong sense of crisis about the medical care situation and the status of infections.”
New Zealand announces lockdown after community case detected
A national lockdown has been ordered in New Zealand after a Covid-19 case was detected in the community for the first time in six months.
Speaking soon after the infection was discovered in Auckland, the prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the restrictions would last for a week in the northern city and three days everywhere else.
It is assumed that the infection was caused by the Delta variant, Ms Ardern added.
New Zealand has weathered the pandemic better than most countries, with only 2,500 confirmed cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths to date.
Covid tests a ‘rip-off’, says former regulator
The price of Covid-19 testing is a “predictable rip-off”, a former chief regulator has complained.
Speaking to the BBC, Lord Tyrie, the former head of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said more needed to be done to address the problem.
“The CMA acted much more quickly to quell price-gouging on hand sanitiser and other Covid-related products 18 months ago. Far from building on this success, boldness appears to have taken a back seat,” he added.
Thousands of workers added to UK payroll
More than 180,000 extra UK workers were added to the payroll between June and July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.
However, the overall number of employed people was still 201,000 lower than before the pandemic, it added.
Responding to the figures, Jonathan Athow, a statistician at the ONS, said: “The number of people on payroll was up again strongly and has now grown over half a million in the past three months, regaining about four-fifths of the fall seen at the start of the pandemic.”
The NHS app has been pinging those who had close contact with an infected person five days before they started to display symptoms, despite government guidance recommending that two days should be the maximum.
As a result, thousands of people may have self-isolated unnecessarily.
Hitting out at the error, Justin Madder called the situation “shambolic” and ministers “hapless”. “The Covid app has been one mess after another and a lack of clear information and guidance around the app only undermines its effectiveness,” he said.
Good morning from London, and welcome back to The Independent’s live coronavirus coverage.
Over 5,000 students quarantine because of Covid-19 in the Florida school district
Over 5,000 students and hundreds of employees in a single Florida school district have tested positive for Covid-19 or may have been exposed to it, school officials said on Monday.
The Hillsborough County Public Schools said in a statement that 5,599 students and 316 staff members are in isolation or quarantine.
“Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for Covid-19, while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, Florida also broke its record for daily Covid cases this month.
Local reports said the school district called for an emergency board meeting last week to discuss measures to curb the infections.
The school district is the seventh-largest in the country and serves over 200,000 students in more than 200 schools.
Pfizer-BioNTech submit initial data for Covid-19 vaccine booster authorisation
The third dose of Covid-19 vaccines has “significantly higher neutralising antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared to the two doses as well as against the Beta and the highly infectious Delta variants,” Pfizer-BioNTech has said.
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted initial data from an early-stage trial toward seeking authorisation of a booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine to US regulators, the companies said.
All the patients in the trial received the third shot eight to nine months after their second dose, the drugmakers said, adding that the booster dose was significantly more effective even against the highly contagious Delta variant.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has called for a moratorium on booster shots until at least the end of September this year.
Last week, US regulators authorised a third vaccine dose by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from two-dose regimens.
