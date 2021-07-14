Coronavirus news - live: India warns against treating third wave predictions like ‘weather updates’
Follow the latest updates
The Indian government has said that people in the country are taking warnings about a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic too casually, and treating them like “weather updates”.
Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, urged people to take the predictions about a possible third wave seriously and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.
The number of coronavirus infections have come down in India, but experts have warned that a third wave is inevitable. One of the predictions said that it could hit India next month and peak in September.
Prime minister Narendra Modi also warned against overcrowding at tourist sites as photos of people swarming hill stations and markets in India went viral.
Meanwhile, Indonesia on Tuesday reported a record increase in coronavirus infections with 47,899 cases. The country is battling a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first identified in India.
The overall case tally has risen to 2.6 million and the number of fatalities stand at 68,000 after 864 new deaths were reported.
Sydney’s lockdown extended by at least two weeks
Australian authorities have extended a lockdown imposed in Sydney by at least 14 days, as the number of Covid-19 cases surged.
The lockdown was due to end on 16 July, but New South Wales state premier Gladys Berejiklian said restrictions would be in place at least until 30 July.
The state reported 97 new locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, a slight increase from the 89 infections reported a day earlier.
Children in Delhi reporting post-Covid symptoms, say doctors
Doctors have said that children in India’s national capital Delhi who have recovered from Covid-19 are coming to hospitals with post-coronavirus symptoms like headache and shortness of breath.
Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder-director of Ujala Cygnus group of hospitals, told news agency PTI that children are also suffering from brain fog and are unable to remember what they studied.
He said that children who had a severe infection had symptoms like shortness of breath and severe headaches for at least three-four months.
Doctors had earlier reported multi inflammatory syndrome in children as a post-Covid complication. It’s a condition in which different body parts can become inflamed.
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Wednesday 14 July, 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies