People gather to visit the Marina beach following the easing of restrictions in India’s Chennai on 10 July, 2021 (EPA)

The Indian government has said that people in the country are taking warnings about a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic too casually, and treating them like “weather updates”.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, urged people to take the predictions about a possible third wave seriously and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The number of coronavirus infections have come down in India, but experts have warned that a third wave is inevitable. One of the predictions said that it could hit India next month and peak in September.

Prime minister Narendra Modi also warned against overcrowding at tourist sites as photos of people swarming hill stations and markets in India went viral.

Meanwhile, Indonesia on Tuesday reported a record increase in coronavirus infections with 47,899 cases. The country is battling a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant of Covid-19 which was first identified in India.

The overall case tally has risen to 2.6 million and the number of fatalities stand at 68,000 after 864 new deaths were reported.