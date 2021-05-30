Covid news - live: 21 June lockdown exit ‘too soon,’ expert warns as Starmer says government ‘incompetent’
Follow live as Sir Keir Starmer accuses the government of being distracted from coronavirus response by Tory ‘civil war’
A public health expert has said that 21 June is “too soon” to end lockdown in England.
Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Sky News that the planned date is “very ambitious” and that caution is needed to avoid more preventable deaths.
Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has said that the “single biggest threat” to ending all lockdown restrictions on 21 June is “the government’s incompetence,” Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader accused the Tories of being distracted by “melodrama, civil war and covering their own backs” in the wake of explosive evidence delivered by Dominic Cummings, rather than focusing on reducing coronavirus infections.
Finally, new figures show that more than half of people in their 30s in England have received a Covid-19 jab. NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens described the success of the latest stage of the vaccine rollout as “remarkable”.
Brazil protests Bolsonaro’s handling of pandemic
Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Protesters gathered in at least 16 cities across the countries, with many calling for the president’s removal from office.
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response
Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis
-
Mr Bolsonaro’s popularity has taken a dive during the pandemic, in which more than 460,000 deaths have been reported in Brazil.
The president has been accused of failing to take Covid-19 seriously, having expressed scepticism about the need for vaccines and mask wearing.
British tourists risk importing variants from European ‘blind spots’
British holidaymakers risk bringing coronavirus variants back to the UK from Europe because data “blind spots” make it hard to see which nations are harbouring mutated forms of the virus, scientists have warned.
The ability to effectively sequence Covid cases and share genomic data is taken into consideration when countries are designated red, amber or green list.
But information from some nations, which is uploaded to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (Gisaid), is scarce.
Britain’s Wellcome Sanger Institute said that there’s an “urgent need to increase sequencing capacity in all areas of the world”.
Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University, said that his team have been unable to carry out analysis because of limited data.
“We basically realised how little genomic data is available on the public repositories in other European countries,” he said.
“Blind spots” could be created, he added, as lockdown and travel restrictions are lifted across Europe and it becomes harder to spot the emergence of new variants, which risk being imported back to the UK.
Government ‘incompetence’ threatening lockdown exit, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer has lambasted the prime minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the “single biggest threat” to unlocking on 21 June is government “incompetence”.
Writing in The Observer, Sir Keir accused the government of being distracted by “melodrama, civil war and covering their own backs” after Dominic Cummings’s explosive evidence in front of a joint select committee earlier this week.
He went on to claim that the number of deaths during the UK’s second wave was “avoidable and unforgivable”, and that this failure “lies with the prime minister”.
He added that “slow decisions on border policy” allowed the Indian variant to take hold in the UK, and that the prime minister has shown “callous disregard” for the elderly in failing to protect care homes.
"We may never know whether Boris Johnson said Covid 'was only killing 80-year olds' when he delayed a second lockdown,” Sir Keir wrote.
"What we do know is that the man charged with keeping them safe showed callous disregard for our elderly, as he overlooked the incompetence of his Health Secretary."
Majority of people in their 30s have been jabbed
More than half of people in their thirties have received a Covid jab, new figures show.
Since 13 May, some 53 per cent of 30 to 39 year olds have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.
Booking for the youngest in this category, 30 to 31 year olds, opened on Wednesday, and more than five million appointments were made by the weekend.
NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens described the success of the latest stage of the vaccine rollout as “remarkable”.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock added that he is “absolutely thrilled” by the news.
