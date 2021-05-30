✕ Close Hundreds join anti-vaccination protest in central London

A public health expert has said that 21 June is “too soon” to end lockdown in England.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, told Sky News that the planned date is “very ambitious” and that caution is needed to avoid more preventable deaths.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has said that the “single biggest threat” to ending all lockdown restrictions on 21 June is “the government’s incompetence,” Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader accused the Tories of being distracted by “melodrama, civil war and covering their own backs” in the wake of explosive evidence delivered by Dominic Cummings, rather than focusing on reducing coronavirus infections.

Finally, new figures show that more than half of people in their 30s in England have received a Covid-19 jab. NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens described the success of the latest stage of the vaccine rollout as “remarkable”.

