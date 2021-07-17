Covid news – live: Travel chaos as France becomes amber-plus and ‘pingdemic threatens food supplies’
Follow the latest updates
Less than 60 hours ahead of 19 July, when international travel to amber list countries was set to become quarantine-free for travellers who were fully vaccinated by the NHS, the government announced that France would be left out of the scheme.
Fears about the “beta variant” of coronavirus in France led ministers to create new category for incoming travellers, effectively “amber plus”.
The sudden change in policy has thrown the plans of thousands of Britons in France into chaos, as anyone with a return trip planned from Monday had expected to arrive in the UK quarantine free.
Meanwhile, the number of people being “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app could cause food shortages, the leader of the UK’s biggest ports companies is warning.
Tim Morris, Chief executive of UK Major Ports Group told The Telegraph: “If the current trajectory of absences continues without the government taking action, there has to be a risk of disruption to important supply chains, including food.
Currently, more than 500,000 people across the UK have been forced to self-isolate for 10 days after receiving an alert from the app, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.
Double-vaccinated travellers from France must still quarantine as ministers impose new ‘amber plus’ category
Double-vaccinated travellers returning from France must still quarantine as ministers impose a new “amber plus” travel category.
The decision was made based on fears around the “beta variant”, and now hundreds of thousands of travellers who were hoping for quarantine-free travel back from France have had their hopes dashed.
Unlike the rest of the amber list, from 4am on Monday arrivals from France must quarantine in their own accommodation for 10 days and complete two PCR tests, regardless of vaccination status.
The health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “We have always been clear that we will not hesitate to take rapid action at our borders to stop the spread of Covid-19 and protect the gains made by our successful vaccination programme.
John Keefe, of Eurotunnel, which runs the Shuttle operation for cars between Folkestone and Calais, said: “This will ruin summer for many people”.
“It is disappointing that the government has cancelled the option of quarantine-free travel for double-vaccinated parents and their families so close to the school holidays and so soon after they had confirmed that travel to France was safe,” he added.
Double-vaccinated arrivals from France must still quarantine as ministers impose new ‘amber-plus’ category
Chaos looms for hundreds of thousands of travellers after last-minute reversal to 19 July rule change
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coronavirus pandemic coverage for 17 July 2021.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies