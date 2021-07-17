✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Less than 60 hours ahead of 19 July, when international travel to amber list countries was set to become quarantine-free for travellers who were fully vaccinated by the NHS, the government announced that France would be left out of the scheme.

Fears about the “beta variant” of coronavirus in France led ministers to create new category for incoming travellers, effectively “amber plus”.

The sudden change in policy has thrown the plans of thousands of Britons in France into chaos, as anyone with a return trip planned from Monday had expected to arrive in the UK quarantine free.

Meanwhile, the number of people being “pinged” by the NHS Test and Trace app could cause food shortages, the leader of the UK’s biggest ports companies is warning.

Tim Morris, Chief executive of UK Major Ports Group told The Telegraph: “If the current trajectory of absences continues without the government taking action, there has to be a risk of disruption to important supply chains, including food.

Currently, more than 500,000 people across the UK have been forced to self-isolate for 10 days after receiving an alert from the app, telling them they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.